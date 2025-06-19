Lazette King, Houston, Texas woman murdered by boyfriend, Michael Ellis who then sends photo of her body to family members while threatening to kill them too.

A Houston man is accused of killing his long-term girlfriend and sending a photo of her body to family, Texas police say.

Michael Ellis is alleged to have fatally shot his girlfriend, Lazette King, inside a Houston apartment at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, KHOU reported. Ellis and King had been staying at the apartment together, despite the couple having recently broken up.

After killing King, police say Ellis sent a photo of her body to a member of his family, who then called 911. King’s sister, Shatina Thompson, said Ellis also sent a message stating he was going to come after the rest of King’s family. Responding officers managed to find and arrest Ellis at 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 18, police said.

Of disconcert, the boyfriend’s arrest follows Ellis allegedly shooting a man in the leg in the apartment parking lot earlier that evening.

Speaking to the victim in that incident said the suspect attacked him while he was inside of his car with his fiancee and their two children. The victim said he had no idea why he was targeted.

Police said they don’t believe the two shooting incidents are connected.

Thompson described her sister as a ‘free-spirited’ person who ‘loved her kids’ and ‘loved her dad more than anything,’ KTRK reported. ‘She didn’t deserve what happened to her.’

Adding, ‘It was volatile. It wasn’t the best of relationships. One that we would hope people would get away from and you just walk away from but unfortunately this is where we are now.’

Police stated Ellis suffered from mental health issues and was not taking his medication at the time of the shootings.