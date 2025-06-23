: About author bio at bottom of article.

Laporshia Cobb, Anderson County, South Carolina woman killed during mass shooting at Juneteenth celebrations, nine others injured. Persons of interests identified, no arrests.

It was suppose to be an evening of celebrations… A 35 year old woman was shot dead and nine others injured during a mass shooting amid celebrations at a Juneteenth event in Anderson County over the weekend, South Carolina officials said.

Laporshia Janae Gray Cobb, 35, of Anderson was identified as the fatality following ‘multiple gunshots’ erupting as attendees gathered Saturday night for a community Juneteenth celebration in Anderson County.

Celebrations had been earmarked to celebrate the ending of slavering in the United States.

Gunfire erupted after a fight breaking out in parking lot

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, gunfire erupted in the parking lot following a fight among individuals attending the event circa 10 p.m, escalating into a mass shooting.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for the celebration when multiple gunshots rang out, sending attendees running for cover and creating widespread panic, Greenville News reported.

Shale Remien, spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities were faced with a chaotic and rapidly evolving situation.

‘What we do know is that multiple shots rang out, with multiple people hurt all at the same time,’ she said. ‘People were taken from the scene by others in their own vehicles. That’s why you see clothing, debris, and personal items scattered everywhere.’

Laporshia Cobb is reported to have died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Persons of interest identified in Juneteenth Anderson County shooting

Among the nine others injured, one individual was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while eight others were transported to local hospitals in Anderson for emergency treatment.

As of Monday morning, WYFF4 reported two individuals incurring severe injuries.

In the aftermath of the shooting, crime scene investigators worked through the night, combing the area for evidence.

Dozens of shell casings were found on the ground, and evidence markers were scattered throughout the parking lot and surrounding area.

As of Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had pinpointed persons of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made, WLTX reported.

Authorities believe multiple individuals may be responsible for the shooting.

The motive remains unclear, and investigators have not confirmed whether the violence was directly related to the Juneteenth celebration.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information or video footage from the area to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or those involved in it can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-917-TIPS.