Kianna Jackson, Mississippi woman shot dead in murder-suicide at hands of Jhonterryes Dampier at Brandon McDonald’s drive thru. Victim and suspect had been in a volatile dating relationship.

A shooting at a Brandon, Mississippi McDonald’s drive thru outlet led to a female being shot dead and the gunman dying two days later from gunshot wounds sustained after turning the murder weapon upon himself.

Kianna Jackson, 25, of Pearl was gunned down at the hands of Jhonterryes Dampier, 27, from Mendenhall, just before 7 p.m. Monday, June 16, at the drive-through of McDonald’s on Stribling Lane, Brandon.

After shooting the woman dead, Dampier then turning the murder weapon upon himself, with the Rankin County Coroner’s Office announcing on Wednesday the man passing away from sustained gunshot injuries.

Kianna Jackson and Jhonterryes Dampier volatile love relationship

A commentator on Facebook, Billie Shantay McCune-Kidd shared that leading up to the shooting, that she and her young children had been interacting with Jackson and her two young children at the McDonald’s drive thru and that they should exchange numbers for a play date for the mother’s young children.

Less than five minutes later Kianna Jackson was shot dead in front of her two children.

Not immediately clear is whether the suspect shooter and victim knew each other and what led up to the shooting at the fast food drive thru.

Nevertheless a post on social media indicated the murder-suicide likely the result of a recent break up and Jackson a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her former boyfriend.

Posted Tee Mac: ‘Mannn wtf??? See man this why ion even play wit ni**as. Killin women bout petty shit cause you insecure/mentally unstable or killin a man over a woman because you simply can’t let go. I hate this for you Kianna Jackson.

When yall ladies start seeing that a man simply ain’t right… LEAVE! Don’t matter if yall got kids or if yall been together a while and think you got the man figured out. LEAVE!’

Posted another commentator, ‘I can tell the dynamic between them wasn’t right but that just wasn’t my business .. now it resulted to this. Kids with no parents cause a ni**a wanna be tender Nobody wins in situations like this.’

Mississippi mom leaves behind two young children

The local McDonald’s owner/operator, O’Farrall Management Group, released a statement saying in part, ‘We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family and loved ones. We’re providing support to our restaurant employees and will continue to assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation.’

In the aftermath of the shooting, a GoFundMe was set up to cover the funeral costs of Kianna Jackson and to assist in the rearing of the female victim’s two children aged, 5 and 3 years old.

Brandon Police Chief Joseph French said in a statement that the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.