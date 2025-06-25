Keniarold Andre, Patchogue, Long Island dad arrested, charged for leaving 2-year-old toddler son in vehicle during extreme heat while shopping at Walmart.

A Long Island man is accused of leaving his 2-year-old son unattended in a vehicle amid searing temperatures at a Walmart parking lot while having gone inside the retailer to shop, Tuesday afternoon.

Keniarold Andre, 36, of Patchogue, allegedly left the boy in a Toyota Highlander vehicle with the windows open a few inches while shopping at the Centereach Mall on Long Island, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Temperatures were recorded at approximately 100 degrees, with attending cops saying the boy was unattended for at least 20 minutes, News12 reported.

Potential hot car death tragedy of infant

Notice of what could’ve led to a tragic hot car death of yet another infant in searing temperatures over the summer of 2025 came after a concerned shopper noticed the toddler unattended in the vehicle amid sweltering heat.

Unable to locate the boy’s parents or guardian, the Good Samaritan called 911 circa 1.40 p.m telling authorities the boy was sleeping in the back of the vehicle. Officers reached through the window and unlocked the door to rescue the boy, police said.

It was while officers were rendering aid that Andre returned to the car and was arrested, officials said. The toddler’s father was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released to a family member, police said. Suffolk County Child Protective Services was also notified.