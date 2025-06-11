: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kendrea Richardson and Ellis Washington, Chicago mom and 1 year old baby son found dead in mystery deaths as authorities investigate. No arrests.

Illinois authorities are investigating the deaths of a 25 year old woman and her one year old baby son who were found deceased at a residence on Chicago’s South Side.

Kendrea Richardson and Ellis Washington were both found ‘unresponsive’ at a home located at the 2400-block of W. 80th Street in the Ashburn neighborhood just on 3:02 a.m, Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene after a witness spotted the body of the mother in the backyard, WGNTV reported.

What caused Chicago mom & 1 year old baby son to die?

While at the scene, a Chicago firefighter saw that the door of a nearby home was open, where the woman’s 1 year old son was found deceased inside.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that both mother and son ‘died at the scene.’

The cause and manner of death to date was not made public.

The boy’s father, Kylen Washington, speaking to ABC7 said his son had turned one in April and described the boy as a ‘happy and lively baby.’

The father told the outlet he had just bought his baby son a new pair of shoes the day before and had been excited in anticipation of offering the infant the gift.

Chicago police said they are treating the incident as a death investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.