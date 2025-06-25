Juliana Marins Brazilian hiker confirmed dead after falling 2000 feet inside active Indonesian volcano, Mount Rinjani on Lombak Island as rescuers fought against time, the elements and bad weather in a desperate bid to save her.

A Brazilian tourist who fell down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano popular with hikers has been found dead following days long search for the missing woman.

Juliana Marins, 26, went missing on Saturday at Mount Rinjani on Lombok island, with authorities mounting a desperate recovery effort to bring her back alive only to be met with challenging weather and terrain.

Desperate efforts made to save Brazilian hiker

Efforts to rescue the women who had fallen 600 meters (1,968 feet), on the morning of June 21, were put into high gear after a thermal drone spotted her unmoving body. Prior claims included rescuers allegedly hearing cries for help in the initial hours of Marins falling down the ravine.

But it was not to be. Come Tuesday local authorities stated the Brazilian hiker who had traveled to the destination as part of a hiking trek was found deceased after trekkers had managed to reach the unresponsive woman.

‘The Brazilian government informs, with deep sadness, the death of the Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins, who had fallen from a cliff surrounding the trail near the crater of Mount Rinjani,’ the Brazilian foreign ministry said in a statement.

‘At the end of four days of work, hindered by adverse weather, terrain, and visibility conditions in the region, teams from the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist.’

The head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, Mohammad Syafii, said rescuers would evacuate her body on Wednesday morning because of bad weather.

‘One of the rescuers managed to reach the victim at the depth of 600 metres. Upon checking, there were no signs of life,’ he told reporters. ‘Three rescuers got closer to the victim and confirmed she has died.’

Brazil gripped by the unfolding rescue saga of fallen hiker

In an Instagram post, Marins’ family thanked the many Brazilians who had prayed for their daughter’s safety after the woman’s case gripped the nation. The page has amassed more than 1.6 million followers since the incident.

Adding to the frenzy in Brazil over her ordeal, Brazil’s embassy in Jakarta had accused the Indonesian government of fabricating Marins’ rescue and misinforming her family that she had been located and given food and water just hours after her fall.

Marins, a dancer who lived in Niteroi, outside Rio de Janeiro, had been traveling across Asia since February, her family said. Marins’ last posts on Instagram show her backpacking around Thailand and Vietnam prior to reaching Indonesia.

Lombok is a tourist destination known for its idyllic beaches and lush greenery, and many try to climb Rinjani, Indonesia’s second-tallest volcano, for its panoramic views.

The destination is known to be an active 3,726-meter (12,224-foot) volcano.

In 2018 hundreds of hikers and guides became stranded by landslides on the mountain after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the island. At least 17 were killed across the island, including one on the mountain.