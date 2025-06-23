Texas parents suffocate baby to death after putting her in motel drawer...

Jeremy Fancher and Destiny Campos, drug addicted parents charged in the suffocation death of their baby daughter, Brookelynn Fancher, after placing infant in motel dresser drawer.

A Texas drug addicted couple have been charged with the murder of their 4 month old baby daughter after allegedly placing the infant inside a motel dresser drawer in May, of last year according to a release from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Jeremy Fancher, 37, and Destiny Campos, 20, were taken into custody on Saturday, June 21, more than a year after the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to the death of baby girl, Brookelynn Fancher, at the motel located at Rancho Mission Drive in Houston in May, 2024.

Texas parents would place baby daughter in motel dresser drawer while getting high

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the parents were reportedly ‘living at the location for over a year’ when Brookelynn was found unresponsive inside a dresser drawer where she ‘reportedly slept.’

After a follow-up investigation, Destiny was arrested on Friday, June 20, and booked at Harris County Jail. Jeremy was arrested on Saturday, June 21, and booked at Tom Green County Jail, the HCSO said.

A third person, Jeremy’s current girlfriend Marilyn Jennifer Mork, was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension.

‘I’m glad our team has remained relentless and sought justice for this precious infant,’ Gonzalez wrote in a statement, acknowledging the work of the HCSO’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Texas Department of Public Safety, San Angelo Police Department and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Thanks to them, we are closer to securing justice for baby Brookelynn,’ the sheriff added.

Luann Simon, the baby’s maternal great-grandmother, told KPRC that she was relieved charges had been filed, alleging that authorities ‘found methamphetamines in the [hotel] room’ with the baby last year.

Jeremy Fancher and Destiny Campos give conflicting accounts

Simon said police should have arrested the couple sooner following the baby’s death. ‘They have been living their lives like nothing ever happened,’ she told the outlet. ‘They should’ve been charged with the drugs at the scene and held on those charges until the homicide charges were ready.’

Simon further alleged that it wasn’t the first time the parents had put Brookelynn in the dresser drawer, as they’d ‘shut her in there’ when they wanted ‘alone time.’

Charging documents cited by KHOU reported that Destiny allegedly told investigators her husband would seal the drawer shut with a towel to prevent the infant from kicking it open. KHOU reported that the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Brookelynn died from suffocation.

Following the infant’s death, according to KRIV, Jeremy claimed he was at the store and came back to find the drawer shut, while Destiny said she was asleep and assumed the baby was with Jeremy. The parents were also living with their 1-year-old son at the time.

A motel housekeeper reportedly took photos of Brookelynn in the drawer and said she alerted management, KPRC reported.

Jeremy’s bond has been set at $850,000, according to jail records. Destiny is due in court on Monday, June 23, and her bond has been set at $300,000, according to additional jail records.

Charging documents confirm that Campos is currently seven months pregnant with another baby girl, fathered by a new partner.