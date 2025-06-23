Texas man kills parents in 2 different counties then self

James Scott Grigory, Texas man shoots parents dead in two different counties then self after engaging in stand-off with police in Normangee, Leon County and Harris County earlier. Shooter said to have history of severe mental instability.

A 38 year old man fatally shot his parents in two different counties before killing himself after shooting a deputy and a dog following a standoff at the second residence, Texas authorities said.

James Scott Grigory, 38, allegedly shot his mother dead in Harris County, before traveling to Leon County where he fatally shot his father, along with wounding a deputy, before killing himself after also shooting two dogs according to a Facebook releasefrom the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas double murder-suicide involving son and parents

Notice of the calamity came Saturday evening, just after 8:30 p.m., when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a welfare check in the 11700 block of Hillbrook Drive in northwest Harris County. There, they discovered a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds. DPS then notified the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched homicide detectives.

During their investigation, authorities learned the deceased woman was the mother of a man involved in a separate shooting and standoff in Leon County.

Deputies and a DPS trooper then went to a home in Normangee for a welfare check where they encountered the 38 year old son who went on to allegedly shoot a deputy twice, once in the face and once in the arm during a several hours stand-off.

History of severe mental instability.

A DPS SWAT team and Texas Rangers took over the scene, and the team eventually entered the home.

The LCSO says Grigory’s father and two dogs were found deceased with gunshot wounds.

Grigory was also found deceased with what is believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The deputy who was shot is expected to survive, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the shooter’s parents to date was not released, nor along with the motive.

A regard of comments underneath the police release included one individual purporting to know James Scott Grigory, writing, ‘I knew James personally. Even lived with him in Michigan. He was always crazy and had severe mental instability.’