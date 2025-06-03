Two women shot trying to break up fight at Missouri park

Imani R. Easley, St Louis, Missouri woman shoots at two women trying to break up fight at Koeneman Park in Jennings. Both women left injured, with one in critical condition. Episode captured on Facebook Live.

A 23 year old woman was captured on Facebook video shooting two women who had moments earlier attempted to break up a fight at a park in Jennings, Missouri over the weekend.

Imani R. Easley, 23, of St Louis is alleged to have shot at the two victims, as they attempted to break up a fight between two other people at Koeneman Park early Saturday evening.

The shooting episode happened around 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, in the 2600 block of Shannon Avenue in Jennings as a group of women were fighting in the park.

Missouri woman shoots at two women trying to break up fight on FB Live

It remained unclear what sparked the initial fight in the park.

Police said Imani Easley, pulled out a Glock pistol and shot one victim in her right arm and the other victim in her chest, FOX2 reported.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The woman who was shot in her chest remains listed in critical condition.

Police said there were several bystanders and witnesses to the shooting, with the entire incident caught on Facebook Live.

After reviewing footage, police arrested Easley. Police said Easley later admitted to shooting both victims.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Easley with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Easley remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond. She has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for June 9, followed by a preliminary hearing on July 2.

Not immediately clear is why Easley shot at her two victims and what relationship she had, if any, with her female victims.