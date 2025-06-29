Homeless woman dies after getting stuck in clothing donation box in Plantation

Homeless woman dies after getting stuck in clothing donation box in Plantation, Florida. Un-identified woman became trapped and suffocated to death after trying to retrieve donated items.

A homeless woman in Florida was found dead in a clothing donation box after Plantation Police saying the woman ‘becoming stuck’ as she sought to retrieve donated items.

Notice of the tragedy came after parents of a nearby Fort Lauderdale day care arrived to drop off their children only to notice the dangling woman just feet away.

Plantation Police Department officers were called at 6:45 a.m., Friday morning on a report of a person stuck in the large, pink box in which charitable donations of clothing and shoes are left, NBC Miami reported.

The unidentified woman was found ‘partially stuck in the donation box’ with police declaring the ‘middle aged’ victim dead at the scene.

The discovery was made around 6:45 a.m. off Broward Boulevard near 84th Avenue, less than half a mile from the Broward Mall.

‘At this time it looks like this is an accident, but our detective bureau is conducting a full investigation,’ the Plantation Police Department stated, CBS Miami reported.

The victim who was attempting to retrieve donated clothing or shoes from the bin when she became fatefully stuck inside and suffocating to death, WSVN reported.

It appears the woman died by asphyxiation, police said.

Noted a Facebook release from the Plantation Police Department: ‘At this time it looks like this incident is an accident, but our detective bureau is conducting a full investigation. The subject’s name will be released at a later time, pending notification of the next of kin.’

In the aftermath of the tragedy the clothing donation box was loaded up onto a flatbed truck and taken away from the scene of the death.

Not immediately clear is how the homeless woman came to be in the area along with how long she’d been homeless.