A Wisconsin man is alleged to have gone on a rampage with an axe after attempting to kill his ex girlfriend, hacking at her more than 25 times while picking up his possessions after a recent break up.

Hayden Daffinson, 34, is alleged to have attacked the victim at her apartment in Fond Du Lac a week after the woman ending their relationship and demanding the man move out after having gone out for four months. At the time of the ‘break up’ the man had lived with the victim for a month.

It was while turning up at the 38 year old victim’s residence on Monday, that Daffinson allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before proceeding to attack the woman with a hatchet, striking her approximately 25 times or more according to a criminal complaint before fleeing the residence.

Fond du Lac axe attack

During the attack, Daffinson is alleged to have told the victim, ‘(Expletive) it, I’m just going to kill you, because I’m going to prison anyway.’

Police were called to the residence located at the 300 block of East Merrill Avenue where they came upon the victim who had suffered extensive injuries. The victim was rushed to hospital to undergo extensive surgery according to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The woman suffered two broken arms, skull fractures, and likely will have a finger amputated, FOX11 reported.

Cops arrested Daffinson later that Monday after locating the suspect’s vehicle.

Following his arrest, Daffinson who made his first court appearance on Wednesday was formally arraigned on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault with use of dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury with domestic abuse assessments.

Stated police in part, ‘This was a horrific act of violence, and our hearts are with the survivor as she begins her long road to recovery. As a community, we must come together to support individuals impacted by violence and remain committed to fostering healing, safety, and resilience for everyone.’

Daffinson had a cash bond set at $5 million. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 31.

If convicted of all charges, the ex boyfriend faces up to 190 years jail.