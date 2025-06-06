Ghost Adventures star ex wife Victoria Goodwin sentenced to 3-7 years in murder for plot hire of love sick husband, Aaron Goodwin whose world came crashing down after finding out about ‘ultimate betrayal.’

He thought she was the love of his life, but instead of returning the infinite love he held for her, the wife of Aaron Goodwin, star of ‘Ghost Adventures’ sought to have her then husband murdered along with cheating on him with a number of men.

Appearing in a Nevada court, Victoria Goodwin was on Thursday sentenced to 36 to 90 months jail after pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to have her former husband killed while the ‘ghost chaser’ was on a filming trip in California.

Court documents revealed that Victoria contacted Florida inmate Grant Amato – who is serving a life sentence for murdering his parents and brother – and offered him $11,500 to carry out the hit, with a $2,500 down payment already made.

Reality star husband world implodes after finding out about ‘love of his life’ murder for hire plot

The murder for hire plot unraveled when prison authorities seized Amato’s phone and discovered disturbing communications between him and Victoria.

‘Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,’ read one text according to TMZ.

Investigators said she instructed him to make Aaron’s death look like an accident and provided detailed information about his travel plans and routines.

At her sentencing, Victoria apologized to Aaron, saying she would ‘always hold love for him’ and promised he would ‘never be in danger of her again.’

Aaron, 49, wept as he described the betrayal of discovering that the ‘love of his life’ had not only cheated on him but had tried to have him killed.

‘For seven years I thought I was in the most loving relationship of marriage with my best friend, someone who I trusted with my whole heart and laughed with every day,’ the paranormal investigator said.

Victoria Goodwin Ghost Adventures wife cheating

Weeping in court, the ghost chaser said after he found out his then-wife was ‘cheating on him with several men,’ he gave her options for a path forward. One option was divorce and another was ‘trying to work things out’ because he just ‘loves her so much.’

Aaron went on to recount how Victoria initially expressed regret and begged not to lose him.

‘She didn’t want to lose me,’ the love sick husband recalled. ‘She was so sorry for the pain she caused me. At least that’s what she told me.’

He then revealed the extent of her betrayal. ‘Now discovering she put a hit out to kill me more than once, got blackmailed, and spent almost our entire savings to keep it quiet.’

The disillusioned husband also told the court that Victoria had even ‘got spiritually married’ to the man she enlisted to kill him.

The ghost chaser said the experience has left him deeply scarred and in constant fear for his life.

‘This has led me to fear for my life. I’ve hired armed security for weeks, not knowing if it was over or not,’ he said. ‘I cry every day, I feel so low. She grew me into a person I never was. I will always wonder why.’

Love sick husband had sought to save marriage

Aaron accused Victoria of attempting to keep him from speaking at the sentencing, claiming he only learned of the murder plot when detectives informed him.

‘Now, behind bars, she’s trying to manipulate through lawyers and trying to silence me to not come here today,’ he said.

Does a tiger ever change its stripes? At what point does the hunter become the hunted?

When questioned by authorities about her ties to Amato, the estranged wife told investigators that she had come to know about the convicted killer through a true crime documentary and began corresponding with him.

She described their relationship as ‘pen pals’ and admitted that she and Aaron had been experiencing marital problems, which led her to ‘connect’ with Amato.

According to divorce documents obtained by Court TV, Aaron and Victoria married in May 2020.

Following her arrest, Aaron filed for divorce on March 12, with court documents stating: ‘The views, tastes, likes, and dislikes of Husband and Wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife in marital harmony. There is no possibility of reconciliation between Husband and Wife.’

Posted the love sick husband just 4 weeks earlier during Valentine’s Day, ‘My valentine always beats me at mini golf ❤️.’