Catawba County mass shooter makes $200K bond after being out on bond...

Garon Nathaniel Killian, of Lenoir, North Carolina makes $200,000 bond following Catawba County mass shooting that left one dead and eleven injured At time of shooting, the suspect was out on bond for another shooting where he also faced attempted murder charges.

A 20 year old man charged in connection to a mass shooting in Hickory, North Carolina over the weekend which saw one man killed and eleven others injured made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Garon Nathaniel Killian, of Lenoir is alleged to be one of many shooters at a house party in southwest Catawba County on Walnut Acres Drive in Mountain View early Sunday morning, circa 12.45 a.m, June 1, according to a Facebook release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, the 20 year old was charged with attempted first degree murder. Remarkably the man, to the disconcert of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office was given $200K bond (10% cash down) and as part of his release was placed under electronic monitoring and under curfew.

Two suspects, Toland Huff Jr., and Ke’andre O’Neal Mack, both 19, remained at large on charges of attempted first-degree murder, WCNC reported.

Identified as the fatal victim was 59-year-old-man, Shawn Patrick Hood, of Lenoir, reportedly the oldest of the victims, who ranged in age, with the youngest being 16. As of Monday four people remained hospital.

Hood is reported to have organized and promoted the house party that led to the mass shooting at the the home. It remained unclear if the 59 year old man had been intentionally targeted.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Major Aaron Turk said the crime scene ‘spanned several properties along a neighborhood road, covering about 2 acres,’ including outdoor and indoor areas.

At the time of the shooting, more than 80 gunshots were fired with about 80-90 attendees at the house party.

Turk said there was an exchange of gunfire from both inside and outside the party. Killian is accused of firing shots from outside the party back toward the crowd.

But there’s more.

Leading into Sunday’s shooting, Killian was already out on bond for attempted murder after he and another person reportedly fired into a crowd in a parking lot near a Chuck E. Cheese franchise in April 2025. Authorities said Killian and Huff are both connected to the April shooting.

In that episode Killian made $100,000 bond after being charged with two attempted murder charges after shooting into a crowd.

It remained unclear if Killian and Huff would now face murder charges in the shooting death of Hood.

During questioning over Sunday’s shooting, authorities said some of those interviewed admitted being affiliated with gangs. Nevertheless police stressed it remained unclear if the shooting itself stemmed from gang activity.

Officials said that about 90 minutes before the shooting, law enforcement officers had first visited the house because of a noise complaint. More than 70 people have since been interviewed by investigators, WCNC reported.

The FBI announced Monday it is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of suspects in the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112

The FBI has since revealed executing multiple search warrants while declining to release any additional details.

Hickory is roughly 60 miles northwest of Charlotte.