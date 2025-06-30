: About author bio at bottom of article.

Felipe Acuna, Reno, Nevada teen shot dead during altercation at Sparks parking lot as $5K reward issued for arrest & prosecution of gunman.

Nevada officials are investigating a shooting that left a 19 year old teen dead following an altercation at a Reno area parking lot, Friday night.

While the Sparks Police Department declined to identify the victim, social media id him as 19‑year‑old Reno resident Felipe Acuna.

Notice of the tragedy came after emergency calls reporting gunfire at 11:25 p.m. in the vicinity of 440 Greenbrae Drive according to a Facebook release.

A preliminary report told of the incident unfolding during a large gathering in the parking lot of the address.

An altercation between the suspect and Acuna escalated, with the suspect pulling out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim, KOLOTV reported.

Acuna was rendered emergency medical aid on scene by first responders before being transported to Renown Medical Center, where he mortally succumbed to his injuries.

Acuna was described as a well known and well liked car enthusiast who also worked on cars and had already started his own business doing so.

Social media also indicated a $5,000 reward being offered by Secret Witness for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter.

‘At this time, our detectives are working to establish a complete timeline and identify all parties involved,’ said Sparks Police Department. ‘We ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has video surveillance to come forward.’

Members of the public with information are urged to contact Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353‑2225 or to remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322‑4900.