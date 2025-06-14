: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jamesport murder suicide: retired Long Island police officer, Edward Crohan shoots dead wife, Stephanie Crohan then self. No known motive.

A retired Long Island police officer shot and killed his wife before turning the murder weapon on himself inside their Jamesport home, Suffolk County Police announced on Thursday.

Edward Crohan, 62, fatally shot his wife, Stephanie Crohan, 63, and then took his own life, in a suspected murder-suicide according to the police press release.

Riverhead Town Police were called to 56 Lagoon Court around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11 following a welfare call. When officers arrived, they found both husband and wife dead from gunshot wounds, Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives said.

No known motive

Edward Crohan retired from the Town of Southampton Police Department on Nov. 15, 2008 after nearly 25 years of service. According to public pension records from SeeThroughNY, he received a 2024 pension of $55,845 through the New York State Police and Fire Retirement System.

Stephanie Crohan worked for Suffolk County and retired on Jan. 3, 2011. She also received a pension through the same retirement system, totaling $70,674 in 2024, the Daily Voice reported.

Edward’s LinkedIn profile detailed his career responsibilities, which included investigating criminal offenses, coordinating emergency responses, and securing disaster and crime scenes.

Notice of the tragic gun violence led to tributes online.

Posted Jennifer Durante-Demeo, ‘Rest in peace Stephanie Wolfe Crohan! This can’t be goodbye 😢💔 I love you, my beautiful friend! I will miss your beautiful smile, your jokes, your motherly advice, your caring heart and soul, and our special friendship. You will never be forgotten.’

Officials had yet to say what led to the retired cop shooting dead his wife then self. No motive was immediately known.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.