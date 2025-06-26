Man admits punching 1 year old to death he was babysitting

Deric Young, Tallahassee, Florida babysitter punches Ky’meria German, one year old baby girl to death cause he was ‘just playing with her’.

A Tallahassee, Florida man is facing murder charges after admitting to punching a 1 year old girl in his care, telling investigators ‘that he was only playing.’

Deric Young, 25, who was entrusted with watching over the one year old while her regular babysitter was called to work was on Tuesday charged with murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of Ky’meria German.

Notice of the tragedy came a day earlier when Tallahassee police responded to a call about a 1-year-old child not breathing in the 1700 block of Saxon Street.

Tallahassee babysitter said he was just ‘playing’ with one year old baby girl

Officers arrived at the southwest Tallahassee home and attempted to save Ky’meria’s life, only for the girl to be pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.

The girl’s twin brother who had also been left in Young’s care was found unharmed.

During investigations, police said they ‘quickly uncovered signs of foul play.’

While initially denying being responsible for the baby’s death, Young eventually relented, breaking down in tears, admitting he had ‘repeatedly’ punched the girl.

An autopsy showed that the child ‘had suffered severe injuries, including multiple strikes to the head with a closed fist that ultimately caused the child’s death,’ according to police.

Young denied losing his temper, instead claiming he was only ‘playing’ with the 1-year-old when he hit her, according to arrest documents cited by WCTV.

Young also told detectives that he smoked cannabis minutes before the alleged abuse, saying ‘something to the effect of ‘When I smoke, I want to play,’’ the documents said.

Detectives asked Young if he would ever hit his own child in the head and face to ‘play’ with them. Documents stated the man saying no.

The Tallahassee man went on to tell detectives that after he hit the child, he left the room, leaving her lying on the bed next to her sibling, court papers say.

A short time later, police said Young returned to the bedroom and, ‘afraid that his previous actions might have caused [her] harm,‘ he listened to the 1-year-old’s chest. After hearing no heartbeat, he rushed her to the living room and asked someone to call 911.

Responded the child’s mother, Nickaiya Walker, ‘My baby didn’t deserve that. She was a sweet baby. She was sweet. She was a sweet baby. Why would you harm an innocent baby? She didn’t mean no harm at all.’

Come Thursday, Young had refused to appear in court for a second time after failing to make an initial court appearance on Wednesday, WCTV reported.

Nevertheless, a judge proceeded with the hearing, denying bond for Young. He was also prohibited from contacting the victim’s mother or family.

To help pay for the baby’s funeral expenses, the child’s family has launched a GoFundMe.