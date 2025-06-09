Conner Smith, Nashville country singer kills Dorothy Dobbins, 77, in crosswalk accident after failing to yield way to pedestrian. No charges.

Tennessee ‘up and coming’ country singer, Conner Smith is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a pick up truck which struck and killed a 77 year old woman at a Nashville crosswalk over the weekend.

Smith, 24, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Sunday, June 8 when he hit Dorothy Dobbins, 77, as the local resident crossed the roadway inside a marked crosswalk, just on 7.30 p.m, according to a release shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Dobbins, who police said lived near the scene, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

Conner Smith, Nashville country singer not under the influence or distracted by phone

‘The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian,’ the release stated. ‘He showed no signs of impairment.’

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, and there are no charges ‘at present’ against Smith, police said.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE , Smith’s attorney confirmed the ‘Creek Will Rise’ singer was ‘involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life.’

‘His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time,’ the statement said. ‘Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.’

Smith it was determined was neither under the influence nor distracted by his phone.

The incident took place on the final day of the annual CMA Fest, a four-day festival in Nashville that celebrates country music.

Smith, who was born and raised in Nashville, first came to prominence in 2021 when his song I Hate Alabama went viral on TikTok. He soon went on to sign with Big Machine Records’ Valory label, and releasing his debut album Smoky Mountains last year. He’s opened for Luke Bryan on tour, and was nominated for new male artist of the year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

In April, he released the single “Country in the Clouds” with Dylan Marlowe, and is also featured on the Twisters soundtrack.

He married surfer Leah Thompson in April 2024.