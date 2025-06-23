B radley Mikel Wilson, Colorado man attempts to kidnap 8 year old girl shopping with her grandmother from Safeway store in Littleton. Not once, but twice!

‘Can I borrow your child….?’ A 34 year old man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly attempting to kidnap an eight year old girl shopping with her grandmother at a Safeway store, Colorado authorities said.

Bradley Mikel Wilson, 34, is alleged to have walked up to grandmother and her 8 year old granddaughter in the produce section of the Safeway at 5025 South Kipling Parkway in Littleton when he allegedly placed his hands on the girl’s shoulders, telling the grandmother, ‘May I borrow your child?’

The stranger is alleged to have then begun to walk the girl out of the store.

Colorado man attempts to abduct 8 year old girl from Safeway store

The grandmother yelled at the man, with the girl managing to break away and run back to her grandmother according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man left the store only to re-enter moments later and attempt to take the girl again. Wilson was preempted when store personnel intervened and began yelled at the would be abductor. He then left the store and drove away.

JeffCo deputies caught up with Bradley Mikel Wilson about four miles away near the intersection of U.S. 285 and Willow Springs Road. Wilson was taken into custody and jailed on a charge of 2nd Degree Kidnapping.

Neither the girl or grandmother were injured.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday, Denver7 reported.

Not immediately clear is why the man sought to abduct the 8 year old child.