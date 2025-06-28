Ashley Morris Fonseca, aka Smokahontas Fonseca shot dead by her boyfriend, Lawrence Moore who then kills self at their Toledo, Ohio apartment one day after posting on Facebook that the man was constantly threatening her with gun.
An Ohio mother of two was shot and killed by her boyfriend at their Toledo area apartment on Wednesday before the man turning the murder weapon on himself.
The alleged murder-suicide comes as the woman, Ashley Morris Fonseca, 37, had just one day earlier posted on social media her fear of the man, Lawrence Moore, 46, and him ‘constantly’ threatening her with a gun.
According to Toledo Police, the live in boyfriend shot the woman before killing himself in a domestic violence situation on Wednesday, June 25. The shooting happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments on South Byrne Road, Toledo.
Ashley Morris Fonseca shot dead in front of her two children
Fonseca was transported to the hospital and died from her injuries the next day on June 26, according to police.
The shooting happened Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. on June 25 in front of Ashley’s two young sons, a 7 year old and a teen brother according to the father of the seven year old.
‘I was just hugging him and trying to hold him and letting him know everything is going to be okay,’ the father of the child told 13 Action News.
‘I feel terrible,’ the father said. ‘I hate that my son’s mom had to experience this.’
At the time, Ashley’s teen son called 911.
‘Just knowing that he had to be the one to call 9-1-1,’ the father said. ‘I can’t imagine.’
Just one day prior the children’s mother had taken to social media to express not feeling safe in the relationship.
History of domestic violence
Posted the woman under Smokahontas Fonseca: ‘I can’t take this mf always threatening me he’s gonna punch me in my face and know my teeth out and my kids are gonna be motherless! Constantly putting the gun up against my head or shoving it in my stomach! Destroying my stuff every chance. This is getting out of control I don’t feel safe.’
Ashley had already faced tragedy as a child when her mother, Vivian Morris was killed in a domestic violent attack by a co-worker she was involved with in 1998. That episode left three persons dead, including the assailant and four others injured.
Following her death on Thursday, hospital staff removed Ashley’s organs to donate.
The Toledo Blade reported Moore being previously convicted of domestic violence in July, 2013, after entering a no-contest plea in Toledo Municipal Court. He was also charged with domestic violence as recently as June, 2020, but the case was dropped by prosecutors.
Authorities continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call or text the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.