Asa Jones, Beaumont, Texas road rage shooting suspect taken into custody

A Beaumont, Texas man wanted in connection to a road rage shooting along the Eastex freeway last week that left a driver seriously injured, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Asa Jones, 26, surrendered to authorities a day after a felony warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the road rage incident that left the unidentified victim injured following a roadside confrontation on Thursday.

Jones proclaimed his innocence Tuesday morning to reporters whilst being taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Beaumont freeway road rage shooting

‘I’m innocent. Talk to my lawyer,’ Jones said when asked if he was involved int he shooting, 12 News Now reported.

The incident occurred around 4:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, in the 8000 block of Eastex Freeway. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The vehicle Jones is alleged to have been driving at the time of the confrontation was located abandoned near the crime scene, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

According to investigators, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a road rage encounter involving another vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, Asa Jones had three other active warrants for his arrest on unrelated offenses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234 or submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477.