Graz school shooting suspect identified as Artur A who shot dead 10 at his former high school BORG Dreierschützengasse amid claims ex student drop-out was seeking revenge from rampant bullying. Gunman had left his mother farewell video minutes before going on shooting rampage.

A 21 year old Austrian man, Artur A who shot and killed 9 students and one teacher along with injuring another 11 at his former high school is alleged to have sent his mother a farewell video before his shooting rampage.

Local media reported that Artur A lived in a suburb of Graz and had left the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school two years ago without successfully graduating sixth grade.

He had no previous convictions and was only known to the police as a victim of pick-pocketing.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence. A 21-year-old former student, Artur A., launched a murderous rampage at BORG Dreierschützengasse high school in Graz, Austria, killing 10 people & injuring around 30, before dying by suicide. The attack occurred… pic.twitter.com/a0U6GpBuHv — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) June 11, 2025

Artur A Graz school shooting suspect victims

On the day of the shooting, Tuesday morning, just on 10. a.m, June 10, Artur A stormed through two classrooms, firing with a Clock pistol and shotgun – both of which he owned legally. The assault left ten people dead.

A further 12 were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and an adult woman became the tenth victim to pass away on Tuesday evening the UK’s Sun reported.

Lea Bajrami, 15, was named as the first victim of the massacre.

She was one of the six girls to be killed alongside three boys and a woman.

Another 15-year-old girl named Hana Akmadžićis has been identified as the second victim of the mass school shooting.

All the 11 surviving victims are aged between 15 and 26 years – and are currently being treated in hospitals. They are understood to be in a stable condition. Eight of them are from Austria, two from Romania, and one from Iran, according to the police.

Horrifying video from the scene yesterday showed pupils hiding in a classroom as gunshots rang out nearby.

Other clips showed students running for their lives as heavily armed cops made their way inside the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school.

Chilling video shows the moment gunfire erupted inside a high school during a rare mass shooting in Austria that left 10 people, including nine students, dead. .@TSoufiBurridge reports, this is one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history. https://t.co/lUM4EzZdAD pic.twitter.com/PdUaXNgJhJ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 11, 2025

Graz school shooting motive

A dad told local media that one of his sons lay down on the floor and pretended to be dead to escape the slaughter.

The youngest victim was only 14 years old, while other students were between 15 and 17. A 59-year-old teacher was also killed.

Immediately after the killing spree, Artur A went into a toilet and turned one of the guns on himself and killing himself.

Former classmates said the school shooter was subjected to severe bullying during his school years, according to local reports.

While authorities had yet to say what led the school shooter going on his rampage, speculation mounted that Artur A targeted his former school out of revenge.

When cops searched his house, they found a non-functional ‘pipe bomb’ and a suicide note.

Officers also discovered what appeared to be abandoned plans for a bomb attack during the search, local media reported.

Loner former student left mom ‘farewell video’

In a purported ‘farewell letter’, Artur A had left, the 21 reportedly said goodbye to his parents and framed himself as a victim of bullying, reports Krone.

He also reportedly recorded a video and sent it to his mother where he spoke of his imminent atrocity and said he was acting ‘of his own free will.’

Investigators said the gunman’s mother had opened the video 24 minutes after receiving it. Alarmed, she immediately notified police, Austrian news outlet Heute reports.

But by that time, Artur A had already carried out the deadly attack and taken his own life.

In new details, investigators said the gunman, who would have turned 22 in less than two weeks, did not have his own social media profiles.

He was described as a loner who maintained contact with only one friend, who did not know he was planning to unleash carnage on Tuesday morning.

Artur did not get involved in any local events, activities or sports teams. He also appeared to have no social media profiles.

Local reports told of Artur living with his single mother in a suburb of Graz and struggling to find work, Heute reports.

The Graz school shooting has left Austria stunned, having suffered the worse mass shooting in the European nation’s modern history.

Attacks in public are rare in the nation of almost 9.2 million people, which ranks among the ten safest countries in the world, according to the Global Peace Index.

Officials have since declared three days of national mourning.