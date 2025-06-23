16 year old & 12 year old boys killed trying to outrun...

Arthur Pollreis and Kollin Showalter, juvenile boys killed trying to outrun oncoming train along bridge above the Neosho River in Kansas. Both boys bodies recovered as families pay tribute amid train accident tragedy.

Two boys were hit and killed by a Union Pacific train in rural Kansas last week, with the body of one of the two boys struck not located until five days after the tragedy.

Arthur Pollreis, 16, and Kollin Showalter, 12, were on a railroad bridge over the Neosho River on Wednesday, June 18 at around 12:40pm when police say they were ‘unable to outrun the train,’ while crossing the bridge.

Neosho County deputies, EMS and firemen rushed to the scene after receiving a report from train operators that two people had been struck.

Search for missing Kansas 12 year old boy after struck by train

Responding authorities spotted Pollreis’ body but were unable to find the body of the second boy seen accompanying the older boy at the time.

A massive search operation, including drones, search dogs, boats and a helicopter was launched to find the missing pre-teen. It wasn’t until five days later on Sunday, June 22, that Kollin’s body was located floating in the river, 20 miles downstream near a dam by fishermen, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The boy’s cause of death is thought to be directly attributable as a result of what authorities described as a train accident.

Kollin’s body was turned over to the Neosho County coroner’s office for an autopsy, the Topeka Capital Journal reported.

Arthur, of Walnut, was adopted by his parents Randy and Leanne shortly after he was born. Leanne has since passed away, according to his obituary.

He was a high school sophomore who enjoyed various sports, including cross county, baseball and basketball. The teen also acted in school plays.

An obituary for Kollin, of Erie, has not been published yet, but a donation fund has been set up for the families of both boys.

Neosho County train accident investigation to continue

Posted Kollin’s father, Marc Showalter days before the body of his missing son’s body was recovered, ‘So as many of you have seen there was a tragic accident involving a train and two juveniles unfortunately one of them was my youngest son RIP Kollin Lee dad loves you and misses you.’

Posted Kollin’s mother, Stephanie Michelle on Facebook in part, ‘Kollin loved to fish and he loved the outdoors,’

‘I miss him everyday that he is gone. I miss him getting into my hair products or stealing my shoes because his were wet from fishing.

‘Hold your babies tight. Even in those moments you’re tired and exhausted, don’t take lil moments for granted. I love you Kollin so much and I know one day I will see you again!’

The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, but preliminary reports indicate no foul play.