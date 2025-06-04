Love sick intruder jumps Mar-a-Lago wall saying he wants to marry Trump...

Anthony Thomas Reyes, Texas man arrested jumping Mar-a-Lago wall saying he wants to marry Trump granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump. Love sick intruder had previously attempted to enter exclusive club on NYE.

A love sick 23 year old intruder has confessed to wanting to marry Donald Trump’s granddaughter after Secret Service agents caught the man attempting to jump the Mar-a-Lago estate walls, the site of President’s Trump’s Florida residence and entertainment mecca.

Anthony Thomas Reyes was busted just after midnight and confessed to arresting officers that he had scaled the wall surrounding the Palm Beach, Fla., 17 acre property.

Wednesday marked at least the second time Reyes had been caught trying to access the exclusive club, with the previous instance occurring on New Year’s Eve.

Mar-a-Lago intruder along with wanting to marry Trump granddaughter wanted to talk about the gospel

Reyes was initially charged by state authorities with misdemeanor trespassing, though federal charges are likely to follow according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

Trump, 78, was in Washington D.C at the time of the incident.

“The President is aware of this incident and has been briefed,” a White House spokesperson told local media.

Along with hoping to marry Kai Madison Trump, Reyes who hails from Texas also told secret agents he wanted to talk ‘the gospel’ with Trump. Indeed!

During Reyes’ first appearance on June 3, the love sick intruder was ordered not to have any contact with President Trump or Kai Trump or any of their family members, according to court records. Reyes was also ordered not to have contact with any of Trump’s properties or any witnesses of the incident, along with being forbidden to being in possession of weapons or firearms, according to court records.

Reyes is being represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defender’s office, which as a policy does not comment on open cases, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Kai Trump a beacon for love sick young men

Mar-a-Lago is a federally protected area, and all guests are subject to security screenings prior to entering the property, which has numerous signs posted warning people not to trespass.

The club was not accepting visitors or guests, and gates guarded by Secret Service personnel were closed at the time Reyes scaled the wall.

Notes the Mar-a-Lago website in part: ‘Over the years, The Mar-a-Lago Club has become one of the most impressive and exclusive private clubs, made even more glamorous by The Trump Organization. World-class amenities include the finest signature European indoor and terrace dining, the world renowned oceanfront swimming pool and Beach Club, the Mar-a-Lago Spa, six championship tennis courts, a full size croquet court, a chip and putt golf course, a state of the art fitness center, and the most coveted entertaining space, which includes the elegant White and Gold Ballroom, and the sumptuous Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom.’

It’s unclear if Kai, the daughter of the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa, was at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.

The 18-year-old is a rising senior at the Benjamin School in Jupiter, Fla., and an aspiring professional golfer who has committed to play collegiately at the University of Miami.

The teen has a massive social media following — nearly 2 million on Instagram and over 1 million YouTube subscribers — and frequently vlogs her escapades, including trips to the White House and UFC tournaments with her grandfather.

Kai’s dad previously warned would be suitors to keep their distance from his teen daughter.

‘Get away, you little bastards, and stay away,’ Trump Jr., told Fox News after his daughter’s profile blowing up following a speech she gave during last year’s Republican National Convention.