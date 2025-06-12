Morganton lemonade stand crash in North Carolina, leaves 7 year old girl, Annabelle Masten fighting for her life after Haley McCorkle of Hickory failure to yield causing crash that left 3 girls seriously injured.

A North Carolina 7 year old girl was left with serious injuries, including having both her legs shattered after a car crashed into her lemonade stand outside of a Morganton residence.

The incident which happened on Tuesday afternoon, June 10, in Burke County led to Annabelle Masten being airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville after the 7 year old and two other girls being struck.

Annabelle Masten 7 year old girl fighting for her life

Of the three girls, Annabelle faced the most serious injuries, including having both her legs broken along with suffering brain injuries. The girl’s condition remained grave as she now fought for her life, Fox 8 reported.

According to state troopers, a car accident sent a vehicle careening off Conley Road and into the front yard where the children were selling lemonade.

The car slammed into the stand with such force, the impact left all three girls seriously hurt.

Annabelle’s family says her injuries are severe – one leg was completely shattered while the other has a shattered ankle. Doctors rushed her into emergency surgery, where multiple pins and screws were inserted. More operations are expected in the coming days.

She is also being closely monitored for a brain hematoma and possible spinal damage. Her full prognosis remains uncertain.

‘Please keep Annabelle, her family, and all the others involved in your prayers,’ her uncle Michael Masten wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help with mounting medical bills.

The GoFundMe has already raised $5,485 in two days.

24 year old driver arrested in causing lemonade stand crash

The driver accused of causing the crash, 24-year-old Haley McCorkle of Hickory, has been charged with failure to yield the right of way resulting in serious bodily injury, Queens City News reported.

Troopers say she pulled into traffic, causing another vehicle to swerve off the road and strike the children.

The children’s families are now bracing for what may come ahead.

Posted Anabelle’s aunt Michelle Masten online: ‘Needing special prayers for my little niece. My brother, and his family. I have faith in the doctors in Asheville. May God guide them through this. I love you!’

‘I can’t blame anyone for the accident. Accidents happen,’ said the mother of one of the girls. ‘I’ve just had to pray about it.’