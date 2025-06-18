Hunters Lane teacher shot dead by husband who then kills self

Amina ‘Anna’ Pierce, Hunters Lane teacher shot dead by husband, Steven Pierce who then kills self in Nashville area murder-suicide. Couple had fought over divorce and money woes.

A ‘much beloved’ Nashville high school teacher and mother of two was allegedly shot dead this weekend at the hands of her husband who then turned the murder weapon on himself in a suspected murder-suicide.

Amina ‘Anna’ Pierce, 30, a biology teacher at Hunters Lane high school (where she had taught for 7 years) and a ‘devoted mother of two girls’ is alleged to have been fatally gunned down by 46-year-old husband, Steven Pierce on the morning of June 15, at their condo residence according to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting when they found the couple dead inside their home, having both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Divorce and financial woes

Police said that officers on the scene recovered a revolver from under Steven’s body.

‘The investigation shows that they argued about divorce and financial issues before he fatally shot her,’ the NMPD said in the release.

Of note, police had never previously responded to a domestic disturbance at the couple’s home.

‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Amina ‘Anna’ Darbashi Pierce, a beloved biology teacher and tennis coach at Hunters Lane High School,’ a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville School District said in a statement on Sunday.

Offered Hunters Lane High School Executive Principal Sue Kessler: ‘She enjoyed teaching biology and 9th graders because she was convinced that the relationships she built with students would help them through graduation and beyond’.

Adding, ‘She was one of the tennis coaches and worked tirelessly to increase the number of tennis players at our school.’

Court records cited by the Tennessean indicate Steven Pierce had been previously married to a woman who accused him of mistreating her and a child. Leading up to their 2017 divorce, the woman sought a restraining order against him.