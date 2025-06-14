Parents leave minor home alone w/ dead animals to go on Florida...

Alicia and Justin Capps, South Carolina parents leave teen daughter home alone with dead animals while going on Florida vacation.

A South Carolina couple are accused of having left their minor daughter home alone with deceased animals while going on vacation to Florida last month.

Alicia Marie Capps, 34, and Justin Bowen Capps, 41, are alleged to have left their 17 year old daughter home by herself in ‘unsafe’ conditions while holidaying in Florida.

Notice of the calamity came after officers with the Union Police Department were called out to the family home on May 17, whereupon they encountered a 17 year old girl at the residence, WSAZ reported.

The teen put her mother on the phone and gave officials permission to enter.

And that’s when their world turned inside out.

Upon entering the home, cops found three living dogs, 39 living cats, and several dead cats throughout the home. They also noted there was animal feces everywhere.

Officers said they also found 20 additional dead cats in a freezer that did not have power.

Alicia and Justin Capps, were each charged with three counts of ill treatment of animals and one count of unlawful neglect of a child.

According to arrest warrants, the parents left the teen at home by herself while they went to Florida. It remained unclear when exactly the parents traveled out of state.

They were arrested on Tuesday, June 10 upon returning from Florida. Bond was set at $25,000 each.