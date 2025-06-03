Kabrel Patterson, Douglasville, Georgia 19 year old man accidentally shot and killed in his sleep by 3 year old after leaving gun for toddler to find the next morning while everyone was still asleep.

A 3 year old toddler is alleged to have accidentally shot and killed a 19 year old man in his sleep in what Georgia authorities are describing as a ‘preventable tragedy.’

Kabrel Patterson of Douglasville was shot around 7.30 a.m, Monday according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Eagles Nest Drive in Hiram, Georgia, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Preventable gun tragedy

Investigators said the tragedy occurred after the 19 year old coming to visit the family at the house and bringing the gun.

At some point Patterson set the gun down before going to sleep only for the toddler boy to come across the weapon the following morning while everyone was still asleep, 11 Alive reported.

Deputies stressed Patterson had failed to securely store the weapon along with failing to safely secure the weapon.

At some point Monday morning, cops said the toddler woke up while the rest of the household was still asleep where upon the 3 year old came across the gun. It was while ‘playing’ with the weapon that the child accidentally shot the 19 year old man while he was sleep.

Responding deputies tried to save the 19 year old man’s life, only for Patterson to die at the scene.

Investigators said the toddler and Patterson were not related, while noting that there were 10 people in the home at the time of the tragedy.

Kabrel Patterson prior arrest and mugshot

Of note, a 2024 report told of Patterson, being taken into custody on December 18, 2024, in Fulton County, Georgia, for FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGEFAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

Of question is how the 19 year old had come to obtain the gun and the extent of prior arrests and charges.

Jordan Youdis, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office chief communications officer, called the situation ‘unfortunate,’ KLTV reported.

‘He [the toddler] has no recollection of what he did, or the consequences that are life-altering because of it. It’s one of the more unfortunate things we have to deal in our line of work is accidents like this,’ Youdis said.

Officials said this tragedy is a grim reminder of gun safety and storage.

‘Have the proper place to store your firearm and have a lock on it. And, of course, it goes without saying, keep your guns away from children,’ Youdis said. ‘Even if you think, ‘I’ve talked to my child about the importance of gun safety, they are in a safe,’ all these types of things. These things happen time and time again across the country that are so easily preventable.’

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said at this time, no one is being criminally charged. The investigation remains ongoing.