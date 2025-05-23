William Mark Williams, Port Charlotte man fires off 9 shots at solar panel door to door salesmen after two men arriving at the man’s front yard and being told to leave only to suddenly be fired upon.

Florida authorities have arrested a Port Charlotte man for allegedly shooting at two door to door salesman who had moments earlier been told by the suspect’s wife to leave as they approached the couple’s home.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, the salesmen were selling solar panel packages on Boabadilla Lane when they encountered a woman who exited the home and told the two salesmen to leave.

As they were leaving, William Mark Williams, 72, allegedly fired multiple gunshots in their direction.

Door to door salesman was only 30 minutes into first day of new job when he was fired upon

The men, including one of them whose first day on the job it was, ran to a neighbor’s house for help, and law enforcement was contacted, Wink News reported.

At no point did the salesmen threaten the husband or wife or attempt to enter their home, save simply having stood in their front yard and introduced themselves as solar salesmen for ‘Freedom Forever’ (yes the irony).

Deputies detained Williams, and the victims identified him as the shooter. The neighbor confirmed hearing gunshots before the men sought refuge.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Williams’ residence, finding multiple firearms and ammunition. A spent shell casing and a bullet were also discovered outside.

Williams requested an attorney, while refusing to speak with detectives.

Speaking to Gulf News, victim, Robert Strada said he barely escaped with his life, adding, ‘I was only 30 minutes into the first day of a new job when I and my partner got shot at.’

Williams it is alleged tried to shoot at the two men, no less than nine times.

Williams faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.

He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

It remained unclear why the homeowner shot at the traveling salesmen.