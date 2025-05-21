UW-Platteville murder-suicide: student shoots the other dead then self 2 days after...

University of Wisconsin-Platteville murder-suicide: Two female college students were found dead at a college dorm room in a suspected murder-suicide.

Two female college students were found dead at a college dorm room in a suspected murder-suicide, Wisconsin university authorities announced.

Kelsie Martin and Hallie Helms, both 22, were found with gunshot wounds on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus on Monday. Helms is alleged to have fatally shot Martin before then using the murder weapon to kill herself.

Helms, an elementary education major, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Martin, a psychology major and assistant resident director, died from her injuries after being airlifted to a University of Wisconsin hospital, a statement from the university said on Tuesday night.

Helms died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a preliminary autopsy found.

Of note, Martin and Helms graduated Saturday, according to the school’s commencement program.

Not immediately clear were the dynamics between the two students beyond both living at the campus dorm. Some commentators suggested the two women may have been involved in a relationship and their ‘love affair’ recently ending.

Stated officials in a released statement, ‘This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified.’

Cops received a 911 call about an incident at Wilgus Hall, an on-campus dormitory, shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, UW-Platteville Police Chief Joe Hallman said Tuesday.

Authorities quickly determined there was no ongoing threat after receiving a 911 call about an incident at Wilgus Hall shortly before 4 p.m. A shelter-in-place order was lifted just after 5 p.m.

Students were seen running from the dormitory on Monday afternoon, WMTV reported.

Martin had been the assistant resident director at Wilgus Hall since 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile. That meant she was the lead supervisor of the dorm, overseeing eight to 12 resident assistants, she wrote on LinkedIn.

She attended weekly meetings, held office hours and “responded to various emergencies around the hall,” including mental health concerns, hate and bias reports, violations of campus policy and more, according to her profile.

Helms was preparing for a career in education the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. She created a personal website about herself and her teaching philosophy, as well as accounts on Facebook and X. There, her cover photo was a cartoon chalkboard with, “Ms. Helms’s Class” in a chalk-like font, and she once voiced support for a federal bill that would raise teachers’ minimum wage.

‘I want to be the teacher who had helped, counseled, and inspired change,’ she wrote. ‘I want to change students for the better.’

She was inspired by teachers who were enthusiastic and helped her reach her highest potential, she wrote, according to an archived copy of her website.

The loss of Martin, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Helms, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, was mourned in a statement by UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich.

‘Please take the time to take care of yourself and others,’ she said.

The university canceled final exams and is offering counseling services this week for members of the community.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the dorm roommate shooting the other and then taking her own life.

UW-Platteville is located in Grant County. It has a total enrollment of about 6,391 students.