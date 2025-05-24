Tracy Walker, Mobile, Alabama teacher gives 4 year old girl alcoholic drink leaving girl with BAC of .28 and hospitalized for 2 days as she now faces aggravated child abuse charges.

A Mobile, Alabama teacher has been accused of giving a 4 year old student alcohol to drink during class, leaving the girl, drunk ’sluggish,’ along with a blood alcohol concentration level of .28, more than three times the legal BAC level for 21 year old drivers or older at .08%.

Tracy Elaine Walker, 56, a special education teacher at the Collins-Rhodes Elementary School is alleged to have given the 4 year old girl a drink containing ethanol around nap time on April 28th. The ‘drink’ led to the girl appearing sluggish and ill when her parents came to pick her up later that day. The parents in turn took the infant to hospital where it was discovered she was under the influence of alcohol.

The girl reportedly spent two days in the ICU, WALA reported.

‘During an interview conducted by MCSO Detectives with the 4-year-old child, the child reported that her teacher had given her a drink that made her feel sick,’ the Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy told CBS 42.

‘It’s a unique case and it’s also a scary case in that we send our children to school every day. We entrust the teachers and faculty to watch after our students,’ said Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy Lonnie Parsons.

‘Normally, this child is one of the first ones awake — she’s happy, and she wants to get on with her day. When she [an aide] noticed that something was amiss, she went over and tried to wake the child up. The child awoke and was very sluggish.’

‘During the course of our investigation, we were told complaints were made about this particular teacher,’Parsons added ‘We have other questions as to A: How did it get into the school, B: What other children may be involved.’

Following her arrest, Walker was charged with aggravated child abuse, with bail set at $25K following a Friday court appearance.

Mobile County District Judge Johana Bucci also ordered Walker to submit to drug and alcohol testing as a condition of bond.

Defense lawyer, Derrick Williams asked for a ‘reasonable bond,’ noting in a court filing that his client is she is an ‘achieved’ 10-year employee with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Alabama and no criminal history.

Walker who has since been placed on leave, is scheduled to next return to court on Tuesday for her arraignment.

Authorities have yet to determine what alcohol drink the teacher allegedly gave the 4 year old student.