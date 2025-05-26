Tiffany Cifuni, pregnant 32 year old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run after minor collision with female driver of 2016 Chevy Trax in Bed-stuy. Woman who fled on foot remains at large.

A 32-year-old pregnant woman was struck and dragged to her death by an SUV after getting into a late-night Brooklyn skirmish with an un-identified hit-and-run driver — who as of Sunday night continued to remain at large.

Tiffany Cifuni, allegedly got out of her 2021 Toyota 4Runner to check for damage after a minor collision with a 2016 Chevy Trax at Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bed-stuy shortly before midnight Saturday, according to police.

That’s when cops said the driver of the Trax slammed into the victim, striking her from behind as she stood in the roadway after the traffic incident. The driver is alleged to have dragged the heavily pregnant woman before speeding away against traffic on Lafayette Avenue, a one-way street, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Did Brooklyn hit and run driver deliberately run over pregnant victim?

But there was more to come.

Police said the Chevy struck two parked cars as she sped away, including a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a 38-year-old woman behind the wheel, who fortunately survived with minor injuries.

The crazed driver then got out and fled on foot, leaving behind the Chevy, which had temporary plates.

Police responded to the scene following a 911 call and found Cifuni unresponsive.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

2016 Chevy Trax driver remains at large

According to ABC7 Cifuni and husband James Cifuni were expecting their first child. The couple had taken up residence in Long Island in the last year.

The mom-to-be who was in her first trimester was coming home from the Beyoncé concert at MetLife Stadium when she was killed, according to the outlet.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee was not seriously injured in that crash.

The final exchange between Tiffany and the suspect lasted just 52 seconds.

The driver of the Chevy Trax remains at large.