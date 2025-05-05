Shiloh Hendrix Givesendgo Fundraiser raises $649K after Rochester, Minnesota ‘white’ woman is filmed using ‘N-word’ as she claims fearing reprisal and needing to move. How incident led to wider themes of free speech, hate crime, racism, online harassment as well as online digital fundraising platforms as fundraiser is now set up for 5 year old black boy.

A white woman captured on cellphone video hurling a racist slur at a black child at a public playground has raised over $600,000 in donations after claiming she and her family are in danger and need to relocate after being ‘threatened to the extreme by people online.’

Video of the Minnesota woman, who has since been identified as Shiloh Hendrix, began circulating on social media after she seemingly called the 5-year-old the n-word at a playground in Rochester on Monday, April 28, according to NBC News.

This is Shiloh Hendrix – Protect Her Non Whites are making out she’s murdered someone. All she did was protect her child; like any mother would! Good to see the community coming together and raising funds so she can get her family to safety Cry harder Africans pic.twitter.com/3hhUoFuF3w — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) May 2, 2025

The man recording the video, who has since identified himself as Sharmake Omar, told the outlet that he knows the boy and his family, and the child is on the autism spectrum.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok, Omar can be heard confronting Hendrix, who is seemingly holding her own child, after she allegedly used the slur. Hendrix, who uses the n-word several times in this video, exclaims, ‘Mind your f—— own business,’ and then claims that the 5-year-old child ‘took my son’s stuff.’

As Omar asks Hendrix if she thinks that merits calling ‘a little child’ the n-word, she replies, ‘If that’s what he’s going to act like.’

The parents, he said, have expressed support for prosecuting the woman, if possible.

‘That little boy … was visibly upset by the incident,’ Omar said.

Omar said that when he intervened, the woman, whom he had never met before, also told him he and his wife shouldn’t have more children because they are a drain on the welfare system.

Minnesota has a long history of supporting and resettling international refugees accepted by the United States.

Following the video going viral, Hendrix set up a fundraising page for herself, which she titled ‘Help Me Protect My Family,’ on GiveSendGo. She claimed in the page’s description that she is now in a ‘dire situation.’

‘I recently had a kid steal from my 18-month-old son’s diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was,’ Hendrix wrote, then claiming that members of her family are ‘being attacked’ and her personal information, including her address and phone number, has been leaked.

The crowdfunding post claims that the video caused the woman and her family ‘great turmoil’ after her personal information, including her address, phone number and social security number were leaked online, FOX9 reports.

The fundraiser ends by asking for funds ‘to assist in protecting my family’ and potentially ‘relocate.’

Despite civil rights leaders and lawmakers condemning the incident along with Hendrix’s fundraiser, with one commentator writing, ‘stop rewarding bad behavior’ the fund drive has seen no shortage of donations.

Hendrix’s fundraising goal was originally set for $50,000, but it has since been increased to $1 million after that initial amount was reached, according to KIMT3. The fundraiser has raised over $649,000 as of Sunday, May 4.

In an update to the page, Hendrix expressed gratitude for the ‘overwhelming support’ that she and her family received, stating, ‘I’ve never felt so scared, yet reassured in my life.’

The GiveSendGo page was flooded with people expressing racist beliefs and sympathies in public notes that accompanied their donations, which prompted the crowdfunding service to mute the comments section, according to The Washington Post.

Some people donating to the GiveSendGo campaign said they were doing so to help stand up for the white race with one donor writing that the ‘White race is under threat of impending extinction.’ Others said they donated to protect the First Amendment and others suggested she save some of the money for legal fees.

‘We are all fatigued and know that rather than changing their behavior, minorities insist on trying to police our words,’ donor Elijah Schaffer wrote alongside a $650 donation.

Wrote another, ‘We have had enough of this archaic nonsense, innocent people’s lives should not be destroyed because of a word.’

Posted another, ‘If you don’t support Shiloh Hendrix, you’re part of the problem & a traitor to your own race.’

Commented another, ‘It’s time to end cancel culture. Please donate to Shiloh and her family if you can.’

Added another, ‘The Shiloh Hendrix fundraiser isn’t about a racial slur or whatever happened on that playground. It’s a middle finger to Karmelo Anthony, George Floyd, OJ Simpson, and all the black people who supported them just because they’re black. White people have had enough.’

Yet not everyone was on board. With one commentator writing, ‘Do not reward racism! The comments on the page are deplorable. I wish the child’s parent(s) had a gofundme — that’s who we should be supporting.’

The rapid spread of the video and subsequent support for the woman at the center of the controversy has reignited debates over online harassment, free speech, racism and digital fundraising platforms.

In a statement to the outlet, Jacob Wells, the founder and chief executive of GiveSendGo, said the company ‘does not endorse or condone the personal views or actions of individual campaign organizers or their supporters, nor do we control the motivations of donors.’

The NAACP Rochester Branch launched its own crowdfunding effort to raise money for the 5-year-old boy involved in the incident. Organizers say the money will be used for ‘Legal redress and social justice efforts in support of the child and family, legal advocacy and accountability efforts,’ and ‘Broader social justice and anti-racism work in Rochester to change the culture and ensure this never happens again.’ That fundraiser has raised more than $100,000, with a goal of $250,000.

‘This is about more than one incident. It’s about who we are as a community and what we choose to stand for,’ the NAACP post reads.

The City of Rochester shared a statement about the incident in an official Facebook post on Thursday, May 1, writing that city officials were ‘aware of a deeply disturbing video recorded at one of our City parks that contains racial slurs.’

‘The City of Rochester is firmly committed to fostering public spaces that are inclusive, welcoming, and safe for all residents and visitors—spaces where individuals of all backgrounds can relax, play, and connect with friends and neighbors,’ the statement continued, adding that the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was ‘actively looking into the matter.’

Protesters are expected to gather Monday for a Protect Our Children: Arrest & Charge event organized by Rochester Action People’s Community.

Legal experts have noted that while the woman’s language is protected under the First Amendment, any accompanying threats or actions could potentially lead to charges such as disorderly conduct.

Minnesota law defines one type of assault as an action taken with “intent to cause fear.” Separately, it states that a hate crime has taken place when someone is assaulted “because of the victim’s actual or perceived race,” a misdemeanor.

Community leaders and organizations are continuing to advocate for justice and support for the affected child and his family, emphasizing the need for systemic change to address and prevent such incidents in the future.