Selena Doxzon, Milwaukee mom charged with 13 month old son’s drowning death in bathtub after parent admitting she had put the boy, Asher Doxzon in too high water and being unable to see him as she went to another room to prepare breakfast.

A tragedy that could’ve been prevented …. A Milwaukee mother has been charged with the drowning death of her 13 month old baby son after leaving the infant boy unattended in a bathtub according to prosecutors.

Selena Renee Doxzon, 28, following her arrest on May 15 was charged with child neglect, with the boy’s cause of death determined to be asphyxiation due to drowning.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness heard Doxzon screaming from her lower-unit duplex near 53rd and Custer. The witness rushed downstairs and found Doxzon holding her 1-year-old son, Asher Doxzon, who was ‘unresponsive,’ ‘lifeless,’ and ‘blue in color.’

Milwaukee mom admits putting baby son in water too high

Doxzon and the witness attempted CPR before first responders arrived, took over and rushed the child to Children’s Wisconsin where the boy was pronounced dead just on 9.45 a.m, May 15, WISN reported.

The complaint states Doxzon told police she ran a bath for her two sons, ages 1 and 3, with the water level just above the younger child’s belly when he was seated. She washed the boys and left them in the bathtub as she went to make breakfast. Minutes later, the 3-year-old walked into the kitchen ‘soaking wet.’

Doxzon said she went to the bathroom to get a towel and the 1-year-old was ‘still playing in the bathwater,’ according to court filings. She dried her 3-year-old off in the hallway outside the bathroom and went back to the kitchen before going back to get the 1-year-old out of the tub. That’s when she found the boy floating unresponsive in the water.

‘A tragedy that could’ve been prevented’

Investigators said Doxzon admitted the water level was too high for the younger child’s size and acknowledged she could not see the bathroom from the kitchen to supervise the children.

The whereabouts of the children’s father was not immediately clear.

During a Tuesday court appearance, Doxzon was ordered released without bail. Commissioner Barry Phillips nevertheless ruled that the mother can not have unsupervised contact with children as she awaits her trial.

Phillips addressing the mother said the tragedy could’ve been prevented and that if the boy’s death was determined to be accidental, ‘that she’d pay for the rest of your life, no matter what happens to you,’ WISN reported.

If convicted, Selena Doxzon faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.