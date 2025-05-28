Samantha Elizabeth Baker of San Antonio, Texas mother sentenced to 30 years jail for hitting infant son and killing him. Parent confessed to smacking child ‘out of frustration.’

A Texas mother who confessed to ‘hitting’ her infant son ‘out of frustration’ in 2023 only to kill the boy was on Tuesday sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to a Bexar County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Samantha Elizabeth Baker of San Antonio, TX, was sentenced to 30 years jail as part of a plea deal for causing serious bodily injury to her infant son, who later died from incurred injuries. A medical examiner ruled the baby had suffered a fractured skull due to blunt force trauma inflicted upon him.

A then 21 year old Baker initially told investigators she found her child unresponsive in his bassinet, only to later relent and admit to hitting the 1-month-old out of frustration while he was crying, KENS5 reported.

San Antonio mum said she hit infant baby out of ‘frustration’ only to kill boy

According to investigators, Baker said she hit the baby ‘hard’ about three times on his head with an open palm.

At the time of the incident, Baker said she called the child’s father to say that the baby was unresponsive. The father immediately called 911 and left work, police said.

Emergency medical services responded to their home and transported the infant to the hospital. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

‘Today’s sentencing is a testament to the strength of our community’s commitment to protecting children and ensuring that those who harm them are held accountable,’ said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a statement.

Not immediately clear is what caretaker assistance, if any, the mother was receiving from her family or social services.

Samantha Baker will serve her sentence in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.