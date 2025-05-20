Samantha ‘Danielle’ Spoor, ‘white’ North Carolina woman boards Moyock Middle school bus only to racially verbally abuse black student, Savannah Bailey, as School Bus Karen now faces charges.

A North Carolina woman captured on cellphone video storming a school bus and unleashing a racist tirade towards middle school students has been arrested.

Samantha ‘Danielle’ Spoor, of Moyock, is alleged to have entered a Moyock Middle school bus and proceeded to use, ‘profane and derogatory language’ at students. Currituck County Schools said the woman saved the brunt of her venom on a black female student who had stood up to get a better view of the woman who’d momentarily stormed the bus.

Samantha Spoor, since dubbed ‘School Bus Karen,’ on social media is alleged to have boarded the school bus after her son said another student kicked him.

NEW: North Carolina woman charged after storming school bus and yelling at a group of students ‘Record it for your motherf***ing mama, I live over here. Send her. F***ing n*****!’ Samantha Danielle Spoor, 35, boarded the Moyock Middle School bus after her son said another… pic.twitter.com/jGNUvfuJ8Q — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) May 20, 2025

Samantha ‘Danielle’ Spoor aka School Bus Karen racist verbal tirade

Savannah Bailey, 13 year old girl and an eighth grader at the school said she stood up just to hear what was happening, ‘not to talk back’, only for the ‘black’ middle school student to receive the brunt of the racist verbal abuse.

‘Sit the f*** down,’ Spoor shouts at a busload of children, her hand raised as if to strike as she suddenly gets on the bus. ‘Ain’t none of you gonna do f***ing s***.’

Video filmed by a classmate showed Spoor singling out Bailey.

‘Record it for your motherf***ing mama, I live over here. Send her. F***ing n*****!’ the irate woman is heard screaming at Bailey.

‘I was raised to not take disrespect,’ Bailey said in an interview with WAVY. ‘So even though I didn’t say anything, it was just shocking that she talked to me that way even though she doesn’t know me.’

Savannah’s parents, Christina and Anthony Bailey, told the outlet that they were both deeply shaken by the slur and the by the possibility of what could have happened had Spoor been armed or even more enraged.

‘To have a parent step on my child’s bus, these days and times, you don’t know what could have happened,’ said Christina Bailey.

‘I send her on the bus to get a safe ride home,’ dad, Anthony, added.

‘I’m not sure if I want her to ride that bus anymore. It’s being an adult and knowing how far to take it and not getting on a bus yelling and screaming at children.’

Moyock, North Carolina parent faces charges

The sheriff’s office said the school resource officer was notified of the incident, and after reviewing the footage of the incident with Moyock Middle School administration, decided to pursue charges against Spoor.

The bus driver who can be seen sitting in the front did not stop Spoor’s from getting aboard, nor did they speak up during the confrontation.

Currituck County Schools says it is now conducting a full review of bus security.

Following her arrest, Friday night, Spoor was charged with: willfully trespassing upon, damaging, or impeding the progress of a public school bus, communicating threats and misconduct.

‘This type of behavior is unacceptable and, furthermore, is prohibited by law,’ the school district said, 13 News Now reported.

A spokesperson for the schools told the outlet, ‘Though this is an active investigation, we can share that our local law enforcement is involved and Currituck County Schools is committed to ensuring that the person seen on video is held accountable for their actions.’

Adding, ‘Furthermore, we are committed to reviewing all of our school bus safety protocols to assist us in preventing such an incident from happening in the future.’

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and other community organizations say they are monitoring the situation and may intervene if more decisive steps aren’t taken.

Spoor who was released on a $2,000 bond, now awaits trial.