Dalton double murder-suicide: Kevin Andrew Akins, Georgia man shoots dead his estranged wife, Rebeca Nicole Akins & pregnant girlfriend, Cindel Mae Rhoden then self in love triangle gone wrong.

A 37 year old man shot & killed his wife before then driving to the residence of his pregnant girlfriend and also shooting her dead, before then turning the murder weapon on himself in a suspected double murder suicide according to Georgia authorities.

Notice of the tragedy came after cops conducted a welfare check at the home of Rebeca Nicole Akins, 35, who had failed to turn up to work for a number of days according to her ‘concerned’ co-workers just before 6 p.m. May 23, the Dalton Police Department said in a May 24 news release.

After apartment staff helped officers get inside the unit, they found Rebeca Akins dead with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

After killing his wife, Dalton, Georgia husband drove across town where he also shot & killed his pregnant girlfriend then self

Detectives investigating the case found surveillance video showing a suspect leaving the apartment at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, two days earlier on May 21.

It was while looking for the woman’s ‘estranged’ husband, Kevin Andrew Akins, 37, that cops found the man’s vehicle in the parking lot of another apartment complex, some ten minutes away, police said. While they were waiting on a search warrant to go inside a unit, a man who identified himself as the father of Akins’ girlfriend — 33-year-old Cindel Mae Rhoden — used a key to get inside, police said.

Rhoden’s father was checking on her after not hearing from her, according to police. When he came out of the apartment, he told police he found Rhoden and a man dead, police said.

That man according to cops was Kevin Andrew Akins.

According to investigators, Akins shot Rhoden dead before dying by suicide.

Two timing husband shoots dead wife & pregnant girlfriend then self

Rhoden was the mother of two young girls and was pregnant with her third child at the time of her death, WANF reported.

A GoFundme fundraiser for funeral costs for the wife stated Nicole Akins having been in a relationship with her husband for two decades and unsure whether his life insurance policy would cover her funeral expenses.

Rhoden’s family said the pregnant girlfriend and single mom of two had been in a relationship with Akins, while still married to Nicole Akins. They allege that Cindel had been manipulated and misled.

Not immediately clear is if the wife had been aware of her estranged husband’s new love interest, and if so, what demands she may have made on the man.

Cops continue to investigate. Dalton is about a 90-mile drive northwest from Atlanta.