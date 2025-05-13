Kalispell, Montana murder-suicide: Nicholas Olson-Hartley shoots dead wife, Katie Olson-Hartley, their two young children then self during emergency mental health crises. Family were quiet and unassuming locals said.

A Montana man called 911 before gunning down his wife, their two young children then self in a suspected murder-suicide at their suburban residence over the weekend.

Nicholas Olson-Hartley of Kalispell is reported to have placed an emergency call during the early morning hours of May 11, with police saying the man made ‘multiple concerning statements to dispatch before disconnecting the call.’

Officers with the Kalispell Police Department were dispatched to Werner Peak Trail at 5:52 a.m. on May 11, shortly after where they made the morbid discovery of the family’s death, the Daily Interlake reported.

Kalispell, Montana murder-suicide: mental health crises

Unable to make contact with anyone at the residence upon arriving, cops entered the home where they found Olson-Hartley and his 27-year-old wife, Katie Olson-Hartley, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

As they continued to search the home, officers also discovered the couple’s two children—ages six years and seven months—both fatally shot.

Following their investigations, police surmised Nicholas Olson-Hartley killing his wife and children before turning the gun on himself in a suspected murder-suicide shortly after calling 911.

‘After collecting evidence throughout the day and interviewing numerous people, we believe this tragic event to be the result of a murder suicide. It appears Nicholas Olson-Hartley took the lives of his young family before calling 911. After making the phone call to dispatch, he took his own life,’ police said in a release.

Authorities have not publicly commented on a motive or whether Olson-Hartley had a history of mental health issues, while emphasizing the call had come in as a mental health-related emergency.

The case remains under investigation by local authorities and the Montana State Crime Lab. Autopsies are expected to confirm the cause and time of death, NBC Montana reported.

The Olson-Hartleys were described by locals and neighbors as quiet and unassuming.

As the Kalispell community grieves, officials are encouraging those in crisis to reach out for help. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24/7 by dialing 988.