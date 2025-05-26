: About author bio at bottom of article.

Naomi Oglesby pregnant, Wichita, Kansas woman delivers newborn baby shortly before dying of gunshot wound. Matthew Wayne Criscenzo arrested and charged with murder.

A newborn baby in Kansas was delivered after a pregnant woman was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment over the weekend only to die despite being rushed to hospital, police said.

Naomi Oglesby, 20, of Wichita was discovered at the scene of a shooting at the 700 block of South Laura at 4:28 a.m, Sunday morning.

Doctors were still able to deliver Oglesby’s baby despite the newborn’s mother passing away just after 5 a.m.

What was the relationship between pregnant Wichita mom & murder suspect?

The newborn is currently receiving care in the Neonatal Intensive Care unit at a hospital, WSAZ reported.

Police arrested 19-year-old man, Matthew Wayne Criscenzo, at the scene who is believed to know Oglesby. The nature and the dynamics of the suspect’s relationship to the victim was not immediately clear.

Matthew Criscenzo upon his arrest was booked with first-degree murder.

No known motive was immediately known. Also not known was the identity of the newborn’s father and what involvement in the shooting, if any, he may have played.

The shooting death remains an active and ongoing investigation, police said.