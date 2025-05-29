Bruce Pierce, Indianapolis man shot by 12 year old girl’s mom after catching him trying to rape daughter at Indiana motel. Suspect is convicted child molester.

An Indiana mother shot and wounded a convicted child molester after catching the man allegedly trying to rape her 12-year-old daughter inside an Indianapolis motel room over the weekend.

The mother walked in on Bruce Pierce, of Indianapolis, on Saturday, as the man allegedly hoisted himself on top of the preteen as she repeatedly said no, leading to the parent firing multiple gunshots at the Baymont Inn, court documents state.

The young victim’s grandmother told police that Pierce had been talking with the 12-year-old online and over the phone, trying to persuade her to leave town with him, according to WTHR.

On the day of the shooting, the 12-year-old victim said she went with her sister to the hotel to look for their mother who hadn’t come home. The victim’s mother was at the hotel with Pierce, who accompanied them to a room in the Baymont Inn.

At one point, the girl was left alone in the room with Pierce while the mother and sister took items to the car because the 12 year old wasn’t feeling well according to arrest documents.

While they were at the car, the girl said Pierce invited her to sit on the bed. At that time, court documents state the preteen telling police Pierce grabbed her arms, pinned them to the bed and began ripping her clothes off. She said he ripped her tank top and underwear before her mother came into the room, but said he did not touch her anywhere else.

The young victim was able to get away as the mother shot Pierce multiple times, who was allegedly to have a gun in his hand, according to arrest documents.

Mother and daughter fled the hotel with their other relatives in the car and called police.

Pierce was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he continued to remain in critical condition.

He facing charges of attempted rape, attempted child molestation, unlawful possession of a firearm and confinement, Fox 59 reported.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pierce previously pleaded guilty to child molesting charges in two separate counties in 2016.

The victim was also treated at a children’s hospital because she was allegedly hit by the suspect’s gun.

Of note, investigators learned Pierce had checked into a room at the nearby Regal 8 Inn on West Washington Street, but had not been seen since Tuesday, May 27, during the morning hours.

Not clear is how the mother and Pierce came to be at the motel prior to the shooting and in what capacity she had come to know Pierce.