Miriam Valdez, Donna, Texas woman charged with manslaughter shooting death of boyfriend, Damian Bazan after telling police she thought she was firing unloaded gun in ‘direction’ of boyfriend sitting in car.

A Texas woman has been charged with manslaughter after shooting her boyfriend to death with what she alleges to have believed being an unloaded gun in her boyfriend’s direction.

Miriam Valdez, 21 of Donna, was charged Monday afternoon with the second degree felony charge after she admitted to firing a handgun at her boyfriend, whose body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a residence on the 13000 block of Hermosa Vida Drive in rural Donna, Sunday at around 3 p.m. where they found a body of 20-year-old Damian Bazan inside a vehicle on the property.

Donna, Texas woman alleges believing murder weapon was unloaded

Bazan had a gunshot wound to the head, KRGV reported citing the sheriff’s office.

Valdez told investigators she fired what she believed was an unloaded gun in Bazan’s direction. The cause of death was ruled to be homicide caused by the gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office added.

During the investigation, deputies spoke with several family members who reported that Valdez confessed to shooting and killing Bazan, who was her boyfriend, Valley Central reported.

Valdez remains in custody at the Hidalgo County jail on a $1 million bond.