Matt Eckert, Ontario, Canada teacher & 4 schoolgirls killed in 3 way Walkerton car crash after returning from softball tournament. Cause of tragedy undetermined. Victims remembered.

A beloved teacher and coach and 4 schoolgirls died in a car crash involving a tractor trailer while driving home following a softball tournament in Ontario, Canada.

The fatal collision occurred Friday around 4.30pm as Matt Eckert, 33, an educator at Walkerton District Community School, and four teenage girls, Olivia Rourke, Rowan McLeod, Kaydance Ford, and Danica Baker were traveling back home to Walkerton – a town in Ontario.

Three car crash kills Walkerton teacher/coach & 4 schoolgirls returning from softball tournament

They were headed back after the 27th annual Girls’ High School Invitational Slo-Pitch Tournament in Dorchester when their SUV crashed into the tractor, according to police.

Their vehicle was then struck by a second SUV, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old died at the scene, while another 16-year-old and Eckert were taken to the hospital where they later died of their injuries, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver and two people inside the other SUV suffered minor injuries.

Although police have not officially identified the four teen girls who died, the Tara Twins U18 girls softball team, along with friends and loved ones, did, according to CTV News.

‘Tara Twins have lost two of our own in the tragic accident Friday near Dorchester,’ the softball league wrote on Facebook.

‘Rowan McLeod and Kaydance Ford were members of our U18 girls team, coached by Rowan’s father Mike McLeod. Our entire Twins family is reeling from this loss, and our hearts go out to the families, friends and teammates of these beautiful athletes.’

Matt Eckert, Ontario, Canada coach remembered

Eckert was not only a school coach, but was also an assistant coach with the Owen Sound Junior B Northstars Lacrosse Club.

‘Our organization is heartbroken and crushed to lose an important member of our family. Matt connected with our players on a level that is indescribable,’ Ethan Woods, the general manager of the lacrosse club, wrote.

‘His infectious smile and caring heart are things that will never be forgotten. We love you so much Ecky.’

Since the tragic incident, the community has come together to pay their respects to the five lives lost.

Flowers were placed outside the school and flags have been lowered to half-mast.

Several residents also placed running shoes on their porches and left the lights on in honor of the victims and their families.

Jasmine Hunter, 16, was one of those who came to the school to pay her respects. She does not attend the high school but did have Eckert as a math teacher in the past.

Walkerton schoolgirls remembered

On Sunday, the community gathered outside the school for a vigil to pay their respects to Eckert, Rourke, McLeod, Ford, and Baker.

Jamie Petit, a spokesperson with the Bluewater District School Board called the tragedy a ‘time of unimaginable grief’ for everyone.

‘It’s certainly left a huge void here within the community, and it’s something that’s going to linger for a long, long time, even beyond the initial grief stage,’ Pettit said.

Jane Thompson, the board chair and Lori Wilder, the director of education, also spoke of the tragedy.

‘We recognize that many individuals in other communities across Bluewater also have close connections with those lost in this tragedy, and their families. It is important to acknowledge how this tragedy is impacting them as well. We are all here to support one another,’ they said in a joint statement.

Canada authorities continue to investigate.