Ethan Parker, Philadelphia 12 year old boy accidentally shot dead by Marvin Playfair, 17 year old teen while recording music. Suspect had history of pointing loaded guns at others along with posting images of him holding weapon on social media.

A 17-year-old Philadelphia teen has been charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy after a gun he was holding ‘going off’ as they filmed a music video.

Marvin Playfair now faces 3rd Degree Murder, Involuntary Manslaughter and related charges in the shooting death of 12 year old boy, Ethan Parker.

The investigation started just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to reports of a shooting in a home on the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street, Northwest Philadelphia.

Marvin Playfair 17 year old Philadelphia teen had history of pointing loaded guns at people

Upon arrival, police found the 12-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Ethan Parker was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he died shortly after. Investigators said the 12 year old was with the 17-year-old along with Ethan’s 15-year-old brother at the time.

Police initially said the shooting happened during the filming of a music video, with police saying the boys were recording music, not a video. Along with the live weapon, police recovered BB and fake guns at the residence. It remained unclear how and why the guns were part of the music recording.

Playfair, was dancing while holding a 9mm handgun when the weapon ‘accidentally’ discharged, Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said during a Monday press conference.

‘It looks like it discharged one time,’ Inspector D.F. Pace told WPVI.

Playfair following his arrest was charged as an adult, District Attorney Larry Krasner said during the news conference.

Investigators going through social media, saw that the gun recovered at the scene matched one Playfair was seen posing with in multiple posts. Police said the 17 year old had a history of pointing guns at other people, the Inquirer reported.

Although the shooting is believed to be accidental, Playfair’s history of pointing guns at others and authorities’ belief that he knew the gun was loaded was reckless, criminally negligent, and directly led to Ethan’s death, said prosecutors.

Offered Assistant District Attorney Robert Wainwright: ‘If you point a gun at somebody and you pull the hammer back or you pull the trigger … and the gun goes off, you having full reason to know that it’s loaded — perhaps even loaded it yourself — that you’re responsible for that murder and that it is in fact a murder.’

Authorities are also looking into potential charges for adults who were reportedly present in the home at the time of the shooting