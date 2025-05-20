Llovana Torres, Chicago mom ordered detained for stabbing 7 year old son making mess at Rogers Park apartment. Mom claimed only ‘waving’ knife.

A Chicago mom is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing her 7 year old son at a Rogers Park residence after the boy purportedly ‘making a mess.’

Llovana Torres, 26, is alleged to have stabbed the boy Saturday morning, circa 8 a.m, after waking up to find a mess in the apartment that the mom had spent the previous evening cleaning.

The mother allegedly hit the boy several times before he ran into a kitchen and hid in a cabinet under the sink. When she was unable to drag the boy out, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him repeatedly until the boy yelled ‘Ouch!’ Cook County prosecutors stated.

Chicago mom asked boy’s grandmother to tell cops another story

It was only after the child’s grandmother told Torres to take the boy to a hospital, that the parent made her way to Evanston Hospital, only for staff to call cops after observing the boy with a puncture wound to the abdomen. The 7 year old was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries, Block Club Chicago reported.

According to prosecutors, Torres told her mother she had threatened to ‘cut or stab’ the child if he didn’t come out of the cabinet. Torres is alleged to have called her mother after her arrest and told her not to tell anyone what happened, or at the very least, ‘tell a different story.’

During police questioning, Torres allegedly said she accidentally stabbed the boy because she was waving the knife around in the cabinet while trying to find him. Do you suppose?

Chicago mom denied bond after deemed a danger to 7 year old son

The boy who suffered ruptured diaphragm remains hospitalized with a ventilator and was listed in fair condition.

Torres following her arrest on Saturday was charged with aggravated battery of a victim under 13, WTTW reported.

A judge on Monday ordered her held without bond pending trial after saying the circumstances leading up to the 7 year old boy’s stabbing were disturbing and egregious and that the mother posing a real threat to her son.

Torres is next scheduled to appear in court on June 13.