Man who fatally struck deputy id as dad of teen killed by...

Larry Henderson, retired Deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff in Ohio shot dead by Rodney Hinton Jr, one day after his son, Ryan Hinton was shot dead by Cincinnati police while pursuing teen with weapon. Father now faces murder charges.

The Ohio father of an 18-year-old man, who was shot and killed by Cincinnati police on May 1, allegedly ‘intentionally’ struck and killed a sheriff’s deputy directing traffic at a college graduation the following day.

Deputy Larry Henderson formerly with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was identified as the officer who was ‘intentionally’ run over just on 1pm, Friday at an intersection nearby the University of Cincinnati by Rodney Hinton Jr. Police said Rodney is the father of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed in a police-related shooting a day prior on Thursday, May 1, WLWT reported.

Retired Deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff intentionally targeted according to prosecutors

Body camera video of the teen’s shooting released by police Friday revealed an officer saying ‘he’s got a gun, he’s got a gun’ before several shots were fired as Ryan Hinton was running behind an apartment complex.

There was no indication that the fleeing 18 year old fired at police before he was shot, with police alleging the teen pointing his weapon at police during pursuit CBS reported citing Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

‘We do not expect the officers to wait until they’re fired upon,’ Theetge stated during a Friday press conference.

Rodney, 38, made his first appearance in court on Saturday, May 3, when he was charged with aggravated murder in connection with the incident, CNN reported.

Prosecuting attorney Ryan Nelson described the killing of Henderson as deliberate, stating that the father had done so ‘in a way that was calculated and premeditated lined up his car, deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff.’

Rodney’s attorney argued that he had no prior felonies and asked the judge for bond — which was denied. He also it was an ’emotionally charged’ situation, as Rodney’s son had been killed by police officers.

Fleeing Ohio suspect with gun shot dead by Cincinnati police

Ryan Hinton, 18, was one of four people found inside a stolen vehicle parked on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, according to the Cincinnati Inquirer. Ryan and the other three people reportedly attempted to flee the vehicle, and as he was running, Ryan allegedly pointed a handgun at police.

An officer shot three to four rounds towards the armed suspect, later identified as Ryan. Cincinnati police said the 18-year-old died from his injuries after being struck twice by gunfire, WLWT reported.

Police arrested the other three suspects since the shooting.

Just 3 hours earlier the teen’s father and family members had watched bodycam video of the shooting death of his son at their lawyer’s office.

Lawyer Michael Wright said in a statement that Mr Hinton became ‘understandably distraught’ watching the police bodycam footage, and was unable to finish watching the video.

The meeting included members of the Cincinnati Police Department.

Larry Henderson retired deputy remembered

Three hours later, Deputy Larry Henderson would be dead after the father ‘intentionally’ running over the officer while directing traffic.

Henderson was described as having been a sheriff’s deputy for 33 years and serving in multiple specialized units, including Academy Instructor, Dive Team member, HCPA SWAT, FBI Task Force Officer, and the HCSO Bomb Unit.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey described Henderson as a ‘tremendous person’ who retired from the department in December and had been working a special detail for the University of Cincinnati commencement ceremonies happening that week.

‘He was so well-liked and so well-known,’ McGuffey said. ‘What a tremendous loss we have all suffered.’

Hinton Jr is due in court on Tuesday to determine whether he will be released on bond. Prosecutors are asking for no bond.

Over the weekend, a GoFundMe fundraiser for legal fees was set up for the father-son duo, with a goal of $50,000.

The fundraiser demands that the police department be held accountable for Ryan’s death.

Read the description in part, ‘Bodycam footage shows the police officers was in the wrong and is not being held accountable. We need the police department to be held accountable for killing innocent people and children just as the justice system holds the rest of society!’

As of Monday morning, just $2,207 had been raised.