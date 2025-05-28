Kiyanna Winfield, Queens one month old baby wasn’t mauled to death by pit bull NYC medical examiner says as NYPD question Long Island City parents. Cause and manner of death of toddler girl unknown.

In new revelations, a NYC medical examiner has stated that a 1-month-old Queens girl found found deceased and with bite marks on Tuesday was not the victim of a dog attack.

In a Wednesday afternoon release, the city medical examiner stated that the infant child, since identified as Kiyanna Winfield, who was found dead a the family’s housing project home, dying of unknown causes. Shortly after the girl’s death, the family’s German Shepherd pit bull mix dog wound up biting her, NYC officials further stated.

Police initially believed the baby girl had been killed by the six-week-old puppy while her parents slept in their apartment at Queensbridge Houses public housing complex early Tuesday morning.

Cause and manner of Queens one month old baby girl death unknown

However in a shocking ruling, the New York City Office of the Medical Examiner said the dog bit off a ‘substantial portion’ of the baby girl’s face only after the child had already died.

‘The cause and manner of death are pending further study following the examination today,’ a spokesperson for the office said according to the nypost. ‘But we can confirm this is not a death from a dog mauling. The injuries inflicted by the dog were postmortem.’

Notice of the baby girl’s death came after the baby’s mother called 911 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after finding her daughter mauled by the dog – initially believed to be what killed her.

During police questioning, the child’s mother told police her daughter was in bed between herself and the child’s stepfather when the dog attacked. The canine was seized by Animal Control in the immediate hours after the alleged dog attack, CBS News reported.

Neighbors reported hearing screams from the apartment before cops and EMS arrived at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident are now further questioning the parents. Cops to date have not filed charges or said what they now believe may have caused the one month old Queens girl to die.