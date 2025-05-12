Kai DeBerry-Bostick, former Maryland college cheerleader and self entitled brat drives through Maryland roadblock in Laurel, hitting cop in nuisance episode caught on police bodycam video.

A former college sorority girl and cheerleader caused mayhem over the weekend after driving into a Maryland crowded street fair along with hitting a police officer after claiming she ‘needed to get to work.’

Kai DeBerry-Bostick, a 28-year-old former cheerleader at Bowie State University, was caught on police-worn body camera telling an unidentified cop she needed to get through the Main Street Festival in Laurel on Saturday morning so that she could go to work.

In captured bodycam footage, which Laurel police shared online, (see below) DeBerry-Bostick – a Delaware native – could be seen behind the wheel of a BMW sedan as the cop apologizes for the traffic delays – with the cop even offering to call her a taxi so can get to her job.

Laurel, Maryland roadblock drama

‘There has to be another way,’ the ex-cheerleader laments, as she explains that she works in Virginia.

The officer advises her that there isn’t as DeBerry-Bostick continues to remonstrate.

‘I don’t need to come back, I just need to get out,’ she tells the cop.

‘I need to get out, I need to get out,’ she repeats. ‘I got to go.’

At that point, DeBerry-Bostick gets out of her car and approaches a police barricade officers had placed to ward off traffic during the street fair.

Bodycam video shows the officer pleading with DeBerry-Bostick to not move the barricade.

Undeterred, DeBerry-Bostick once again claims she has to get past the barricade.

‘I got to go to work. What do you want me to do?’ she now yells at the cop.

‘You cannot get out,’ says the cop. ‘I cannot help you with that. Please do not disturb this area.’

‘I might have to,’ DeBerry-Bostick insists, before tearing down the yellow caution tape.

Former college cheerleader is her own hawt bixch

DeBerry-Bostick is seen getting back into her sedan and hitting the officer as she drives past the barricade as the officer now calls for backup over the radio.

‘Stop! Stop your car!’ the cops yells, as he manages to open the driver’s side door.

Unperturbed, DeBerry-Bostick continues to drive – passing tents lined up along the street and nearly driving into pedestrians and local vendors.

As DeBerry-Bostick continues to drive down the busy road, pedestrians and vendors on both sides are heard screaming at her to stop. Behind her the officer who had moments ago had tried to stop her is heard yelling, ‘Stop! Stop your car!’

The incident only came to an end when DeBerry-Bostick approached a line of police officers, with the pursuing officer catching up with her.

At that point, our collective hero was pulled from the vehicle and handcuffed.

While the officer, DeBerry-Bostick struck suffered minor injuries, law enforcement officials expressed relief that the woman was detained before she could potentially hurt others.

DeBerry-Bostick upon her arrest was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, along with other charges related to violating traffic laws, according to WTOP.

According to her social media, DeBerry-Bostick was previously a Bulldog cheerleader and a member of the Zeta Delta sorority at Bowie State University in Maryland, from where she graduated in 2021 with a degree in accounting. Her Facebook profile further more describes herself as an entrepreneur.