Joseph Neumayer dual US-German citizen arrested threatening to firebomb US embassy in Tel-Aviv in Israel. Denver, Colorado man deported back to U.S just days after fatal shooting of 2 Israeli embassy workers at Capital Jewish Museum at hands of activist, Elias Rodriguez.

A 28 year old American man with dual US and German citizenship was taken into custody at NYC’s JFK airport, Sunday night, for allegedly threatening to fire bomb the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Joseph Neumayer, of Denver, Colorado, who was deported back to the U.S was charged with attempting to destroy, by means of fire or explosive, the Branch Office of the United States Embassy located in Tel Aviv, according to a release from the Justice Department.

US Citizen alleged to have been planning to firebomb U.S embassy in Tel-Aviv

The accused man arrived in Israel in April and was detained after spitting on a security guard outside the embassy on May 19.

The Justice Department said Neumeyer broke free from the guard, leaving behind a dark-colored backpack.

Investigators found three Molotov cocktails inside the bag, before tracking him down to his hotel and arrested him.

‘A tourist was arrested in Tel Aviv after allegedly spitting at a guard at the US Embassy branch office and is suspected of leaving behind a bag with flammable materials while attempting to flee,’ Israel police said at the time of the arrest.

‘Police and municipal personnel quickly located and arrested the suspect. Police bomb squad arrived to clear the bag and found potential Molotov cocktail components.’

According to court documents, Neumeyer posted on social media earlier that day, ‘Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f**k the west.’

In other posts he allegedly wrote: ‘We are killing Trump and Musk now’, ‘Death to Trump. Death to America,’ and ‘The former President has several hours to resign or certain death’.

Increased acts and threats of violence against US and Israel

Other alleged social media posts by Neumeyer showed that he had also threatened to assassinate Donald Trump.

Israeli officials deported Neumeyer back to the United States, and he was arrested on arrival at the New York airport on Sunday.

‘This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,’ said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

‘The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.’

‘The defendant is charged with attempting to firebomb the U.S. Embassy and making threats to President Trump,’ said FBI Director Kash Patel.

‘This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.’

If convicted, Neumeyer faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Neumeyer’s arrest comes just days after a gunman shot dead a young Israeli couple in Washington DC.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, shouted ‘Free Palestine’ after he killed the couple as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening.

Rodriguez allegedly published a manifesto which claimed: ‘Public opinion has shifted against the genocidal apartheid state, and the American government has simply shrugged, they’ll do without public opinion then, criminalize it where they can, suffocate it with bland reassurances that they’re doing all they can to restrain Israel where it cannot criminalize protest outright.’