Woman robs Dollar General, comes back looking for phone she left behind

Jessinya Faye Ezell, Gulfport, Mississippi armed robbery suspect arrested after returning to Dollar General store she held up moments ago looking for cellphone she dropped at the crime scene.

Probably not cut out to be a career criminal. Also making her tabloid sweepstakes entry is 34-year-old woman, Jessinya Faye Ezell, who amazed Mississippi investigators when the wanted woman returned to a Dollar General store she had robbed moments ago searching for her ‘missing’ cellphone.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, the armed robbery happened around 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, at the Dollar General at 12600 Dedeaux Road.

At the time of the alleged robbery, Ezell entered the store, brandishing a firearm and demanding money.

Ezell then allegedly got into a fight with an employee before leaving the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, WLOX reported.

Officers said they were at the store investigating the crime scene when Ezell returned to the scene and asked about a cellphone she dropped during the robbery.

Ezell was immediately arrested (do you suppose…?) and charged with one count of armed robbery and taken to the Harrison County jail.