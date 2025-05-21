Did University of Buffalo graduate go too far crossing stage with baby?

Did University of Buffalo graduate Jean Paul Al Arab go too far crossing stage with baby to accept diploma? Young father in viral video was filmed being chased by police as crowds cheered on. Social media remains divided.

A University of Buffalo graduate’s attempt to share a personal feat of accomplishment with his young son turned into chaos after the dad found himself being chased by police on stage while receiving his diploma with the infant boy in tow. An unfolding scene which was captured in now viral video and which has since elicited wide debate, whether the father went too far?

Jean Paul Al Arab speaking to media said promised his son they’d collect his diploma together. He kept that vow at the university’s Alumni Arena on Sunday despite the young child not being allowed to cross the stage because of university safety concerns.

Al Arab — who celebrated his bachelor’s degree in criminology with his infant son in his arms — ran on stage after the last names were called and took the spotlight with his kid, who wore a blue cap and gown to match his father.

‘I ran, that’s what I did. I had to. I promised him I was gonna walk with him on the stage,’ Al Arab told WGRZ.

School security and a police officer attempted to stop the determined graduate, but failed when Al Arab made it on stage and celebrated in front of the raucous crowd cheering the dad and young son on.

Al Arab also shook hands with the school administrators on stage before walking off as a police officer waited behind him on stage.

The newly graduated father was met by several officers in the arena as the crowd and other graduates looked on, with some booing the law enforcement response.

Al Arab’s antics during the UB College of Arts and Sciences undergraduate commencement ceremony were a last-minute decision by the father, whose initial plans were overruled by school officials.

‘During a prep class for commencement, I asked if I could walk with my baby and they told me it was fine,’ Al Arab shared in a post to TikTok.

University concern for safety vs respect for college rules and decorum

‘When the time came, they tried to stop me and even called the police. They tried to escort me out, but honestly, the only reason they let me go was because all of you who cheered and supported me.’ he said, referencing the large crowd inside Alumni Arena.

Al Arab says he worked two jobs, one overnight, and took care of his son during the day while the boy’s mother was out, all while being a full-time student at the SUNY institute.

‘Here I am graduating with my boy by my side. WE DID IT!’ he wrote.

He said he graduated in fall 2024 and already received his diploma, but had the opportunity to walk across the stage during the spring ceremony.

The University at Buffalo stated it wouldn’t allow Al Arab’s son on the stage due to safety concerns.

‘Commencement rules are in place for the safety of all those in attendance and to avoid disruptions in the venue, ensuring each graduate is equally provided with a well-deserved moment to individually cross the stage and be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments at UB,’ the school said in a statement obtained by WGRZ.

Response to the father’s actions were met with equal support along with equal condemnation on social media.

Social media responds

‘You put in the work and I am sure the (money). If you want to walk wit the thing that drove you to succeed, there shouldn’t be a problem,’ one person stated on TikTok. ‘Show that kid what it means to be successful!’

‘It’s so strange they tried stopping you when they allow mothers to walk with their baby all the time,’ another commenter added.

While others criticized the criminalist graduate (the irony), with one commentator stating:

In another era this might have been “cute,” but all I see is another person disrupting yet another graduation ceremony, disrespecting the rules of decorum and using a baby as a human shield. Schools need to start a rule that if you can’t take and shake, and you give an alternate speech, that you don’t get your diploma. How will you survive at a job if you can’t confirm to policies?

Stated another commentator, ‘… this guy disregarded the University’s safety concerns because he wanted his child to experience his big day with him. So he actually winds up teaching the kid two lessons: how it feels to walk across a graduation stage, and how it feels to run away from law enforcement.’

While another added, ‘I will be sure to walk on to the stage with my grandparents, my parents, my 8 siblings, uncles, aunts, my children, my 2 mistresses, and my 3 support dogs. They all inspired me and helped to get my diploma.’