James Williamson, Atmore, Texas, dog owner puts Chihuahua puppy in oven and cooks it, killing animal for barking too much.

A Texas man is alleged to have killed his Chihuahua pet dog after putting the animal in the oven and cooking it.

James Williamson, 44, of Atmore, Tx, according to investigators got into an argument with a family member, telling the relaitve if the puppy did not stop barking, he’d put it in the oven. Which is exactly what Williamson did, according to Atmore police.

Sergeant Darrell McMann said Williamson after putting the canine in the oven, also pushed a chair up against the oven so the dog couldn’t get out.

According to McMann, neighbors heard what sounded like yelping coming from inside Williamson’s home, leading to concerned neighbors calling police. When McMann arrived at the scene, he encountered the puppy sitting in the driveway with severe burn marks.

‘When I got there, I was just at a loss for words you know I really was just stood there and looked at the dog for a little bit and had to get myself together,’ the cop told FOX10.

McMann decried the incident as one of the most egregious cases of animal abuse he’d ever seen on the force.

Williamson following his arrest was charged with a Class C felony, animal cruelty.

McMann, himself an owner of a chihuahua, thinks Williamson should’ve received more onerous charges.

‘I think in cases like this, they should be strengthened. Because I don’t think being a class c felony fits what he did. That pretty much describes what he did: horrible and inhumane.’

Williamson has a bond of $15,000. As part of his bond details, Williamson is forbidden from having any animals. Do you suppose?